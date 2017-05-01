|01.Jun.2017
|Emulator: Ausblick auf WinUAE 3.5.0
Wie üblich gibt Toni Wilen wieder einen kurzen Ausblick auf die für die nächste Version geplanten Änderungen an dem bekannten Amiga-Emulator WinUAE. Version 3.5.0 soll Mitte Juni erscheinen und die folgenden Verbesserungen aufweisen:
Neue Eigenschaften:
Neu emulierte Eigenschaften des Chipsatzes:
- Softfloat FPU emulation mode. Bit perfect FPU emulation (except transcendental functions), including full arithmetic exception support. (Co-operation with Previous emulator author)
- Lightpen emulation absolute coordinate HID (USB light guns) and touch screen device support.
- American Laser Games second player and Actionware dual light gun adapter emulation.
- Real harddrive mount lock option. Enables full exclusive access even if drive has Windows mounted FAT partition(s).
- winlaunch.lib is now built-in feature and is also 64-bit compatible.
- Show [Paused] in windowed mode title bar when in pause mode.
- If statefile is loaded with one or more floppy images that can’t be opened: keep fake disk in drive (like previously) and ask for new disk path when missing disk is accessed for the first time.
Verbesserte, existierende Eigenschaften:
- AGA FMODE>0 unaligned bitplane and sprite pointer behavior is now accurate.
- BPLCON4 XOR mask special case in HAM6/8 or EHB modes.
- Loading blitter B-DAT manually when B-shift was nonzero.
- Lightpen hardware is now cycle-exactly emulated.
- Sprite special case when DMA mode sprite’s start X-coordinate is less than sprite’s DMA slot position.
- Audio interrupts are delayed by 2 cycles.
Beseitigte Fehler:
- 68020+ T0 trace mode is now fully emulated.
- 68020 cycle exact mode adjustments.
- Memory cycle exact mode mode accuracy improved
- Implemented previously unimplemented bsdsocket.library emulation sendmsg() and recvmsg().
- Recursive mode ROM scanner now skips directories starting with dot.
- MMU emulation can be now switched on/off on the fly.
- Release all currently pressed keys when emulation pauses.
- Added memory cycle-exact Quickstart step for A1200 and CD32 configurations. Less CPU heavy than full cycle-exact and usually not much more worse (or better). At least not until 68020 CE gets better.
(cg)
- FM801 16-bit audio corruption.
- A2090 ST-506 emulation.
- Possible crash when display was very wide with bitplane DMA overrun condition.
- Fixed crash when sound card audio play started and channel mode was mono and “Include CD and FMV audio” was ticked.
- Fixed crash when accessing accelerator board SCSI IO region without any added SCSI device(s).
- Fixed crash if Blizzard accelerator on board memory size was set to zero.
- JIT was not 512k or 1M Chip RAM compatible.
- Manual RAM configuration GUI didn’t accept smaller end address than current board size.
- Manually configured but disabled (size zero) Z2/Z3 banks were added to system.
- Apollo 1240/1260 memory address space fixed
- PC bridgeboard NE2000 boot crash fix.
- Windowed mode mouse does not anymore hit hidden barriers if window is partially outside of desktop or uncaptured if window is on top of task bar.
- If Custom autoconfig board order was enabled, expansion devices custom config setting(s) was not saved correctly.
- 68000 address error stacked PC was not correct in some read-modify-write instructions
- Untrap middle mouse button option was stuck.
- GUI listview column width calculation used default font size, not selected font.
- 68030 CE/prefetch mode cache access bug fixed.
- G-REX and Cirrus Logic graphics board state was reset if RAM or HW Info GUI panels were opened after emulation was started.
