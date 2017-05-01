Emulator: Ausblick auf WinUAE 3.5.0

Wie üblich gibt Toni Wilen wieder einen kurzen Ausblick auf die für die nächste Version geplanten Änderungen an dem bekannten Amiga-Emulator WinUAE. Version 3.5.0 soll Mitte Juni erscheinen und die folgenden Verbesserungen aufweisen:



Neue Eigenschaften: Softfloat FPU emulation mode. Bit perfect FPU emulation (except transcendental functions), including full arithmetic exception support. (Co-operation with Previous emulator author)

Lightpen emulation absolute coordinate HID (USB light guns) and touch screen device support.

American Laser Games second player and Actionware dual light gun adapter emulation.

Real harddrive mount lock option. Enables full exclusive access even if drive has Windows mounted FAT partition(s).

winlaunch.lib is now built-in feature and is also 64-bit compatible.

Show [Paused] in windowed mode title bar when in pause mode.

If statefile is loaded with one or more floppy images that can’t be opened: keep fake disk in drive (like previously) and ask for new disk path when missing disk is accessed for the first time. Neu emulierte Eigenschaften des Chipsatzes: AGA FMODE>0 unaligned bitplane and sprite pointer behavior is now accurate.

BPLCON4 XOR mask special case in HAM6/8 or EHB modes.

Loading blitter B-DAT manually when B-shift was nonzero.

Lightpen hardware is now cycle-exactly emulated.

Sprite special case when DMA mode sprite’s start X-coordinate is less than sprite’s DMA slot position.

Audio interrupts are delayed by 2 cycles. Verbesserte, existierende Eigenschaften: 68020+ T0 trace mode is now fully emulated.

68020 cycle exact mode adjustments.

Memory cycle exact mode mode accuracy improved

Implemented previously unimplemented bsdsocket.library emulation sendmsg() and recvmsg().

Recursive mode ROM scanner now skips directories starting with dot.

MMU emulation can be now switched on/off on the fly.

Release all currently pressed keys when emulation pauses.

Added memory cycle-exact Quickstart step for A1200 and CD32 configurations. Less CPU heavy than full cycle-exact and usually not much more worse (or better). At least not until 68020 CE gets better. Beseitigte Fehler: FM801 16-bit audio corruption.

A2090 ST-506 emulation.

Possible crash when display was very wide with bitplane DMA overrun condition.

Fixed crash when sound card audio play started and channel mode was mono and “Include CD and FMV audio” was ticked.

Fixed crash when accessing accelerator board SCSI IO region without any added SCSI device(s).

Fixed crash if Blizzard accelerator on board memory size was set to zero.

JIT was not 512k or 1M Chip RAM compatible.

Manual RAM configuration GUI didn’t accept smaller end address than current board size.

Manually configured but disabled (size zero) Z2/Z3 banks were added to system.

Apollo 1240/1260 memory address space fixed

PC bridgeboard NE2000 boot crash fix.

Windowed mode mouse does not anymore hit hidden barriers if window is partially outside of desktop or uncaptured if window is on top of task bar.

If Custom autoconfig board order was enabled, expansion devices custom config setting(s) was not saved correctly.

68000 address error stacked PC was not correct in some read-modify-write instructions

Untrap middle mouse button option was stuck.

GUI listview column width calculation used default font size, not selected font.

68030 CE/prefetch mode cache access bug fixed.

G-REX and Cirrus Logic graphics board state was reset if RAM or HW Info GUI panels were opened after emulation was started. (cg)



