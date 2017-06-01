Audio-Player: AmigaAMP 3.22 (AmigaOS 3/4)

Die neueste Version von Thomas Wenzels Audio-Player AmigaAMP enthält diverse kleinere Verbesserungen: Added URLIdentifier and Description to Application info

Show requester when ReAction classes can't be opened

Fixed broken plugin menu in ReAction mode after rescanning

Added support for multimedia keys

Updated spanish catalog

Adapted code for AmigaOS 4.1 FE SDK 53.30

Added full path to current file to streaminfo/trackinfo structure so that plugins can make use of it

Fixed greyed out menus for info and playlist

Fixed bug when loading skins with missing equalizer and playlist bitmaps

Replaced connection popup window with info in title bar (reaction) or info line (skin mode) (cg)



