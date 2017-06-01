amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
01.Jun.2017
Amiga Future (Webseite)


 Audio-Player: AmigaAMP 3.22 (AmigaOS 3/4)
Die neueste Version von Thomas Wenzels Audio-Player AmigaAMP enthält diverse kleinere Verbesserungen:
  • Added URLIdentifier and Description to Application info
  • Show requester when ReAction classes can't be opened
  • Fixed broken plugin menu in ReAction mode after rescanning
  • Added support for multimedia keys
  • Updated spanish catalog
  • Adapted code for AmigaOS 4.1 FE SDK 53.30
  • Added full path to current file to streaminfo/trackinfo structure so that plugins can make use of it
  • Fixed greyed out menus for info and playlist
  • Fixed bug when loading skins with missing equalizer and playlist bitmaps
  • Replaced connection popup window with info in title bar (reaction) or info line (skin mode)
(cg)

[Meldung: 01. Jun. 2017, 23:31] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2017 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.