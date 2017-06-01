|01.Jun.2017
Amiga Future (Webseite)
|Audio-Player: AmigaAMP 3.22 (AmigaOS 3/4)
Die neueste Version von Thomas Wenzels Audio-Player AmigaAMP enthält diverse kleinere Verbesserungen:
(cg)
- Added URLIdentifier and Description to Application info
- Show requester when ReAction classes can't be opened
- Fixed broken plugin menu in ReAction mode after rescanning
- Added support for multimedia keys
- Updated spanish catalog
- Adapted code for AmigaOS 4.1 FE SDK 53.30
- Added full path to current file to streaminfo/trackinfo structure so that plugins can make use of it
- Fixed greyed out menus for info and playlist
- Fixed bug when loading skins with missing equalizer and playlist bitmaps
- Replaced connection popup window with info in title bar (reaction) or info line (skin mode)
[Meldung: 01. Jun. 2017, 23:31] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]