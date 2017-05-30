|14.Jul.2017
|AROS: Wöchentliche Fortschritte (ab 30.05.2017)
Zu den Fortschritten der letzten Wochen bei der Arbeit am quelloffenen AmigaOS-Klon AROS zählen u.a. der Beginn einer FastATA-Klasse sowie Überarbeitungen zahlreicher Katalogdateien und einiger Netzwerktreiber.
ab 30.05.2017:
ab 06.06.2017:
- M68k ATA fixing/debugging continues (twilen)
- Fix of random lost interrupts for certain IDE hardware; fixes A4000 IDE issue (twilen)
- Prevention of possible access fault in internal loadseg (twilen)
- Start of FastATA class (kalamatee)
- Apollo core detection improvements (mness)
ab 13.06.2017:
- Fixes for Wanderer's French & Italian catalogues, incl. backport (neil)
- Small fixes for Portuguese language file (pollux)
- Brazilian language file added (pollux)
- Corrected website link to SVN (desperado, impulse)
- Usage of localized application name in font prefs requester (neil)
- Improvements on intel HD-Audio snoop handling, incl. backport (neil)
- List of intel HD Audio controllers extended (neil)
- Brought all font prefs catalogues up to date (neil)
ab 27.06.2017:
- Preparations for Codesets support in catalogs (pollux)
- Removed obsolete catalogue strings from appearance prefs (neil)
- Removed obsolete catalogue strings from input prefs (neil)
- Updated catalogue strings from input prefs (neil)
- Reverted accidental building of all catalogs (including those not up to date) (neil)
- Localized program name in input prefs error message (neil)
- Usage of correct catalogue filename for BongIconBar prefs (neil)
- Renamed BongIconBar catalog descriptor file for consistency (neil)
- Fixed Czech codeset for Pointer Prefs catalogue (neil)
- Dynamic generation of label names for printer prefs catalogues (neil)
- Removed obsolete entries in printer prefs catalogues (neil)
- Fixed memory leak in printer Prefs (neil)
- Added and Updated Italian catalogues for prefs programs: Appearance, BoingIconBar, Boot, IControl, Input and Network (neil, translations by paolone)
(snx)
- ZuneARC updated to currently available source archive (wawa)
- Grafx2 compiles for m68k now (wawa)
- Reqtools prefs GUI/catalog cleanups (neil)
- Added a note about the read-only SVN account to webpage (neil)
- Zune Group-Class MUIM_Family_GetChild added (neil)
- Realtek8180 cleanups (neil)
- Rhine cleanups (neil)
- Intelpro100 cleanups (neil)
- Rtl8029 ABI v1 fix (neil)
