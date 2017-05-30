amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

14.Jul.2017
AROS-Exec (Forum)


 AROS: Wöchentliche Fortschritte (ab 30.05.2017)
Zu den Fortschritten der letzten Wochen bei der Arbeit am quelloffenen AmigaOS-Klon AROS zählen u.a. der Beginn einer FastATA-Klasse sowie Überarbeitungen zahlreicher Katalogdateien und einiger Netzwerktreiber.

ab 30.05.2017:
  • M68k ATA fixing/debugging continues (twilen)
  • Fix of random lost interrupts for certain IDE hardware; fixes A4000 IDE issue (twilen)
  • Prevention of possible access fault in internal loadseg (twilen)
  • Start of FastATA class (kalamatee)
  • Apollo core detection improvements (mness)
ab 06.06.2017:
  • Fixes for Wanderer's French & Italian catalogues, incl. backport (neil)
  • Small fixes for Portuguese language file (pollux)
  • Brazilian language file added (pollux)
  • Corrected website link to SVN (desperado, impulse)
  • Usage of localized application name in font prefs requester (neil)
  • Improvements on intel HD-Audio snoop handling, incl. backport (neil)
  • List of intel HD Audio controllers extended (neil)
  • Brought all font prefs catalogues up to date (neil)
ab 13.06.2017:
  • Preparations for Codesets support in catalogs (pollux)
  • Removed obsolete catalogue strings from appearance prefs (neil)
  • Removed obsolete catalogue strings from input prefs (neil)
  • Updated catalogue strings from input prefs (neil)
  • Reverted accidental building of all catalogs (including those not up to date) (neil)
  • Localized program name in input prefs error message (neil)
  • Usage of correct catalogue filename for BongIconBar prefs (neil)
  • Renamed BongIconBar catalog descriptor file for consistency (neil)
  • Fixed Czech codeset for Pointer Prefs catalogue (neil)
  • Dynamic generation of label names for printer prefs catalogues (neil)
  • Removed obsolete entries in printer prefs catalogues (neil)
  • Fixed memory leak in printer Prefs (neil)
  • Added and Updated Italian catalogues for prefs programs: Appearance, BoingIconBar, Boot, IControl, Input and Network (neil, translations by paolone)
ab 27.06.2017:
  • ZuneARC updated to currently available source archive (wawa)
  • Grafx2 compiles for m68k now (wawa)
  • Reqtools prefs GUI/catalog cleanups (neil)
  • Added a note about the read-only SVN account to webpage (neil)
  • Zune Group-Class MUIM_Family_GetChild added (neil)
  • Realtek8180 cleanups (neil)
  • Rhine cleanups (neil)
  • Intelpro100 cleanups (neil)
  • Rtl8029 ABI v1 fix (neil)
(snx)

[Meldung: 14. Jul. 2017, 19:30] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
