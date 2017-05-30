AROS: Wöchentliche Fortschritte (ab 30.05.2017)

Zu den Fortschritten der letzten Wochen bei der Arbeit am quelloffenen AmigaOS-Klon AROS zählen u.a. der Beginn einer FastATA-Klasse sowie Überarbeitungen zahlreicher Katalogdateien und einiger Netzwerktreiber.



ab 30.05.2017: M68k ATA fixing/debugging continues (twilen)

Fix of random lost interrupts for certain IDE hardware; fixes A4000 IDE issue (twilen)

Prevention of possible access fault in internal loadseg (twilen)

Start of FastATA class (kalamatee)

Apollo core detection improvements (mness) ab 06.06.2017: Fixes for Wanderer's French & Italian catalogues, incl. backport (neil)

Small fixes for Portuguese language file (pollux)

Brazilian language file added (pollux)

Corrected website link to SVN (desperado, impulse)

Usage of localized application name in font prefs requester (neil)

Improvements on intel HD-Audio snoop handling, incl. backport (neil)

List of intel HD Audio controllers extended (neil)

Brought all font prefs catalogues up to date (neil) ab 13.06.2017: Preparations for Codesets support in catalogs (pollux)

Removed obsolete catalogue strings from appearance prefs (neil)

Removed obsolete catalogue strings from input prefs (neil)

Updated catalogue strings from input prefs (neil)

Reverted accidental building of all catalogs (including those not up to date) (neil)

Localized program name in input prefs error message (neil)

Usage of correct catalogue filename for BongIconBar prefs (neil)

Renamed BongIconBar catalog descriptor file for consistency (neil)

Fixed Czech codeset for Pointer Prefs catalogue (neil)

Dynamic generation of label names for printer prefs catalogues (neil)

Removed obsolete entries in printer prefs catalogues (neil)

Fixed memory leak in printer Prefs (neil)

Added and Updated Italian catalogues for prefs programs: Appearance, BoingIconBar, Boot, IControl, Input and Network (neil, translations by paolone) ab 27.06.2017: ZuneARC updated to currently available source archive (wawa)

Grafx2 compiles for m68k now (wawa)

Reqtools prefs GUI/catalog cleanups (neil)

Added a note about the read-only SVN account to webpage (neil)

Zune Group-Class MUIM_Family_GetChild added (neil)

Realtek8180 cleanups (neil)

Rhine cleanups (neil)

Intelpro100 cleanups (neil)

Rtl8029 ABI v1 fix (neil) (snx)



