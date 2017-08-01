Entwicklerwerkzeuge: vasm 1.8a und vlink 0.16a

Frank Wille hat Updates für den modularen Assembler vasm und den dazugehörigen Linker vlink veröffentlicht.



Changes in vasm 1.8a: Increased number of fast-optimization passes from 50 to 200, as very large sources (> 60000 lines), with lots of branches to optimize, may still have optimization possibilities left after 50 passes.

Repeat loops with an iterator symbol over an arbitrary sequence of values.

m68k: New option -sd and directive OPT ON to enable optimizations of absolute references to the small data section into a base register relative addressing mode.

m68k: New option -opt-jbra and directive OPT OB to convert all absolute jumps to external labels into 32-bit PC-relative branches (68020 and up).

m68k: OPT O+ in Devpac compatibilty mode does not enable PC-relative optimizations (an explicit OPT A+ is needed).

m68k: New Apollo Core instructions: PMULA, PMULH, STOREC, UNPACK1632.

m68k: -m68020up option no longer includes Apollo Core.

m68k: Devpac OPT Ln (with n=0,1,2,etc. for Atari) is recognized, although it has no effect at the moment.

m68k: Suppressed index registers ZRn, which are explicitely written in the source, are no longer optimized away.

PPC: -m option to select the CPU model starts working. By default the instruction set of a 32-bit PPC (G2, G3, G4) with AltiVec is supported.

x86: Floating point constants (.float, .double) are supported.

mot-syntax: Optional offset and length arguments for INCBIN (contributed by Andreas Larsson).

std-syntax: New directives for gas compatibility: .irp and .irpc.

bin-output: Fixed another sign-problem while padding between sections.

hunk-output: Print source line for undefined symbols, when generating an executable.

vobj-output: Ignore all internal/local symbols, except "*tmpNNNNNNNN*", which is required for certain relocations. Changes in vlink 0.16a: New linker script commands: BYTE, SHORT, LONG, QUAD, SQUAD.

New option -k: keep original section order from the objects.

Fixed crash with -gc-all and unreferenced symbols.

Fixed crash with unresolved weak symbols.

(ados/ehf) _INIT/_EXIT functions with register arguments (prefixed by '@' instead of '_' for SAS/C-compatibility) are also detected, and their pointers inserted into the proper con-/destructor tables.

(elf) Provide __CTOR_LIST_END, __DTOR_LIST_END. (snx)



[Meldung: 16. Aug. 2017, 19:36] [Kommentare: 1 - 17. Aug. 2017, 00:01]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

