10.Sep.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 09.09.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.09.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
irssi.lha                comm/irc   2.3M  MOS Terminal based IRC client
w3s_10sharp.lha          comm/www   23K       Small Webserver in ARexx
w3s228.lha               comm/www   20K       Small Webserver in ARexx
Freditor.zip             dev/misc   262K  68k A graphics editor for game co...
Empty_ADF_files.lha      disk/misc  11K       Six empty ADF image files
amigaos40features.pdf    docs/anno  498K      AmigaOS 4.0 Feature List from...
GBAPIIplusplusDriver.zip driver/vid 8K    68k Driver/installer f. 2MB-GBAPI...
Freddy_Fish.zip          game/actio 409K  68k Kids game: The Adventures Of ...
Magnatron.zip            game/actio 345K  68k Unique physics based action game
Weasel_on_the_Go.zip     game/actio 184K  68k 1989 clone of Monty on the Run!
Africa.lha               game/board 290K  68k Conversion of 3W board game
AfricaMOS.lha            game/board 334K  MOS Conversion of 3W board game
Africa-OS4.lha           game/board 338K  OS4 Conversion of 3W board game
Fortress.zip             game/shoot 762K  68k Unfinished Fort Apocalypse clone
RNOComics.lha            gfx/show   2.4M  MOS Comic book reader
RNOComics_OS4.lha        gfx/show   2.8M  OS4 Comic book reader
CoolNESs_src.lha         misc/emu   44K       ASM sources for the Cool-NES-...
CoolNESs78.lha           misc/emu   46K   68k Update to the Cool-NES-emulator
PeriodicTable.lha        misc/sci   445K      Periodic table (PageStream fo...
AMIcast_Player.lha       mus/play   5.7M  MOS AMIcast Player
GrabKickDisk.lha         util/misc  44K   68k Disk for grabbing & savin...
(snx)

[Meldung: 10. Sep. 2017, 07:31] [Kommentare: 0]
