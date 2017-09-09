|10.Sep.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 09.09.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.09.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
irssi.lha comm/irc 2.3M MOS Terminal based IRC client
w3s_10sharp.lha comm/www 23K Small Webserver in ARexx
w3s228.lha comm/www 20K Small Webserver in ARexx
Freditor.zip dev/misc 262K 68k A graphics editor for game co...
Empty_ADF_files.lha disk/misc 11K Six empty ADF image files
amigaos40features.pdf docs/anno 498K AmigaOS 4.0 Feature List from...
GBAPIIplusplusDriver.zip driver/vid 8K 68k Driver/installer f. 2MB-GBAPI...
Freddy_Fish.zip game/actio 409K 68k Kids game: The Adventures Of ...
Magnatron.zip game/actio 345K 68k Unique physics based action game
Weasel_on_the_Go.zip game/actio 184K 68k 1989 clone of Monty on the Run!
Africa.lha game/board 290K 68k Conversion of 3W board game
AfricaMOS.lha game/board 334K MOS Conversion of 3W board game
Africa-OS4.lha game/board 338K OS4 Conversion of 3W board game
Fortress.zip game/shoot 762K 68k Unfinished Fort Apocalypse clone
RNOComics.lha gfx/show 2.4M MOS Comic book reader
RNOComics_OS4.lha gfx/show 2.8M OS4 Comic book reader
CoolNESs_src.lha misc/emu 44K ASM sources for the Cool-NES-...
CoolNESs78.lha misc/emu 46K 68k Update to the Cool-NES-emulator
PeriodicTable.lha misc/sci 445K Periodic table (PageStream fo...
AMIcast_Player.lha mus/play 5.7M MOS AMIcast Player
GrabKickDisk.lha util/misc 44K 68k Disk for grabbing & savin...
