|12.Nov.2017
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 11.11.2017
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 11.11.2017 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2017-11-11 fixed: Double Dragon 2 - The Revenge (Virgin) new RawDIC imager, memory corruption fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, sample players fixed, blitter waits added, trainer options added (Info)
- 2017-11-09 improved: Blazing Thunder (Hi-Tec Software) sample players fixed, new RawDIC imager, much faster installation, blitter wait patches disabled on 68000, 68000 quitkey support, trainer options added, default quitkey changed to F10 (Info)
- 2017-11-08 updated: Armour Geddon 2 (Psygnosis) patch redone, chip memory requirements reduced, blitter waits added, 68000 quitkey support, source code included (Info)
- 2017-11-07 fixed: Aladdin (Virgin) intro animation flickering fixed (Info)
- 2017-11-07 improved: Wolfchild (Core Design) Bplcon0 color bit fixes, interrupts fixed, blitter wait added, 68000 quitkey support, source code included (Info, Image, Image)
- 2017-11-05 improved: Gem'X (Demonware/Kaiko) version check adapted, trainers added, option to reset high scores added (Info)
