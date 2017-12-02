|03.Dez.2017
|Aminet-Uploads bis 02.12.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.12.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
CapacitorIntro2016.lha demo/intro 812K 68k Intro remade for Capacitor Pa...
CapacitorOfTheBeast.lha demo/intro 21M WOS Promo Intro for Capacitor Par...
IntroBG.lha demo/intro 622K 68k Intro from Capacitor Party 2017
SilvermanIntro.lha demo/intro 473K 68k Intro from Capacitor Party 2017
TheCube.lha demo/intro 447K 68k Intro from Tolkien - Capacito...
TrollsFreeDemo.lha demo/intro 401K 68k Demo from Capacitor Party 2017
BadNinjas_RickyPlace.lha demo/slide 220K Graphic from Capacitor Party ...
JojoPantallas05.lha demo/slide 460K 68k Slideshow from Capacitor Part...
BeebAsm.lha dev/cross 908K MOS Assembler with BBC Micro styl...
wosdb.lha dev/debug 42K WOS A simple WarpOS/PowerOpen deb...
wosdb_src.lha dev/debug 29K Source text of wosdb debugger
sp-mos.lha dev/lang 4.0M MOS SGML parser
libflac.lha dev/lib 1.6M OS4 Free Lossless Audio Codec
f1champ.lha docs/misc 70K Statistics of Formula One 195...
worldcup.lha docs/misc 568K Statistics of soccer World Cu...
MCE.lha game/edit 1.7M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 2.0M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 2.1M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
EuroFighter.lha game/misc 508K 68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
GoldenWing_party.lha game/misc 269K 68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
Laberinto_SENSEI.lha game/misc 277K 68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
MirrorRedPill.lha game/misc 423K 68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
NAGI-68k.lha game/misc 798K 68k NAGI - New Adventure Game Int...
Puzzle_SENSEI.lha game/misc 365K 68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
Raining_Eggs.lha game/misc 542K 68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
Silverman.lha game/misc 419K 68k Test game from Capacitor Part...
SpaceCombat_Juande305... game/misc 51M 68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
TBL.lha game/misc 644K 68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
TheThings-test.lha game/misc 382K 68k Test game from Capacitor Part...
Breathless-1996-Sourc... game/shoot 3.6M Breathless by Fields of Visio...
webptools061_a68k.lha gfx/conv 4.2M 68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
webptools061_aros.lha gfx/conv 5.8M x86 encode/decode images in WebP ...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.1M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha misc/emu 4.5M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.4M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 2.5M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
glUAE.lha misc/emu 15K Integrates UAE into AmigaOS
AmigaIsLife.lha mods/demo 234K 68k MOD by FireBoy from Capacitor...
BreakFree.lha mods/demo 803K MOD by Zoltar from Capacitor ...
Calipso.lha mods/demo 31K MOD by DJ UNO from Capacitor ...
EmbrujoGitano.lha mods/med 574K MED by Zoltar for Capacitor P...
UADE_MMV8.lha mus/play 14K 68k MusicMakerV8 players for UADE
Caribesu_BG.lha pix/misc 16K Graphic by Mac for Capacitor ...
Degas_BG.lha pix/misc 11K 68k Graphic by Mac for Capacitor ...
Queen.lha pix/misc 60K 68k Graphic from Capacitor Party ...
borderzunescrollbar.lha pix/theme 94K Border themes with Zune scrol...
AmiTimeKeeper.i386-ar... util/cdity 82K x86 Keep your time right
AmiTimeKeeper.lha util/cdity 53K 68k Keep your time right
cAMIra.lha util/misc 160K 68k simple webcam software using ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 03. Dez. 2017, 08:11] [Kommentare: 3 - 04. Dez. 2017, 00:57]
