03.Dez.2017



 Aminet-Uploads bis 02.12.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.12.2017 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
CapacitorIntro2016.lha   demo/intro 812K  68k Intro remade for Capacitor Pa...
CapacitorOfTheBeast.lha  demo/intro 21M   WOS Promo Intro for Capacitor Par...
IntroBG.lha              demo/intro 622K  68k Intro from Capacitor Party 2017
SilvermanIntro.lha       demo/intro 473K  68k Intro from Capacitor Party 2017
TheCube.lha              demo/intro 447K  68k Intro from Tolkien - Capacito...
TrollsFreeDemo.lha       demo/intro 401K  68k Demo from Capacitor Party 2017
BadNinjas_RickyPlace.lha demo/slide 220K      Graphic from Capacitor Party ...
JojoPantallas05.lha      demo/slide 460K  68k Slideshow from Capacitor Part...
BeebAsm.lha              dev/cross  908K  MOS Assembler with BBC Micro styl...
wosdb.lha                dev/debug  42K   WOS A simple WarpOS/PowerOpen deb...
wosdb_src.lha            dev/debug  29K       Source text of wosdb debugger
sp-mos.lha               dev/lang   4.0M  MOS SGML parser
libflac.lha              dev/lib    1.6M  OS4 Free Lossless Audio Codec
f1champ.lha              docs/misc  70K       Statistics of Formula One 195...
worldcup.lha             docs/misc  568K      Statistics of soccer World Cu...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  1.7M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  2.0M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  2.1M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
EuroFighter.lha          game/misc  508K  68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
GoldenWing_party.lha     game/misc  269K  68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
Laberinto_SENSEI.lha     game/misc  277K  68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
MirrorRedPill.lha        game/misc  423K  68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
NAGI-68k.lha             game/misc  798K  68k NAGI - New Adventure Game Int...
Puzzle_SENSEI.lha        game/misc  365K  68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
Raining_Eggs.lha         game/misc  542K  68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
Silverman.lha            game/misc  419K  68k Test game from Capacitor Part...
SpaceCombat_Juande305... game/misc  51M   68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
TBL.lha                  game/misc  644K  68k Party game from Capacitor Par...
TheThings-test.lha       game/misc  382K  68k Test game from Capacitor Part...
Breathless-1996-Sourc... game/shoot 3.6M      Breathless by Fields of Visio...
webptools061_a68k.lha    gfx/conv   4.2M  68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
webptools061_aros.lha    gfx/conv   5.8M  x86 encode/decode images in WebP ...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.1M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.5M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.4M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   2.5M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
glUAE.lha                misc/emu   15K       Integrates UAE into AmigaOS
AmigaIsLife.lha          mods/demo  234K  68k MOD by FireBoy from Capacitor...
BreakFree.lha            mods/demo  803K      MOD by Zoltar from Capacitor ...
Calipso.lha              mods/demo  31K       MOD by DJ UNO from Capacitor ...
EmbrujoGitano.lha        mods/med   574K      MED by Zoltar for Capacitor P...
UADE_MMV8.lha            mus/play   14K   68k MusicMakerV8 players for UADE
Caribesu_BG.lha          pix/misc   16K       Graphic by Mac for Capacitor ...
Degas_BG.lha             pix/misc   11K   68k Graphic by Mac for Capacitor ...
Queen.lha                pix/misc   60K   68k Graphic from Capacitor Party ...
borderzunescrollbar.lha  pix/theme  94K       Border themes with Zune scrol...
AmiTimeKeeper.i386-ar... util/cdity 82K   x86 Keep your time right
AmiTimeKeeper.lha        util/cdity 53K   68k Keep your time right
cAMIra.lha               util/misc  160K  68k simple webcam software using ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 03. Dez. 2017, 08:11] [Kommentare: 3 - 04. Dez. 2017, 00:57]
