|17.Dez.2017
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 16.12.2017
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 16.12.2017 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2017-12-13 improved: Flimbos Quest (System 3) blitter wait patches can be disabled with CUSTOM3, lots of nice icons by Irek added (Info)
- 2017-12-12 improved: B.A.T. 2 (UBI-Soft) copperlist problem fixed, 68000 quitkey support, new install script (DIC used to create the disk images) (Info)
- 2017-12-12 improved: Flimbos Quest (System 3) another version supported, high score load/save added, interrupts fixed, illegal copperlist entries fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, more blitter waits added, out of bounds blit fixed, timing fixed, more trainer options added, end sequence fixed (Info)
- 2017-12-11 new: Read & Rhyme (Unicorn Software) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2017-12-11 new: Kinderama (Unicorn Software) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2017-12-11 new: Curiosity (Pseudodos) done by Dr Cinicus (Info, Image)
- 2017-12-11 new: One to One Match (Computer Sight) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2017-12-11 new: Decimal Dungeon (Unicorn Software) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2017-12-11 new: Math Wizard (Unicorn Software) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2017-12-10 improved: Blastar (Core Design) writes to FMODE disabled, lots of Bplcon0 color bit fixes, blitter waits added, WHDLoad v17+ features used, problem with in-game keys feature fixed (Info)
[Meldung: 17. Dez. 2017, 08:49] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]