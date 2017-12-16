|17.Dez.2017
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 16.12.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.12.2017 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libid3tag.lha dev/lib 217kb 4.0 ID3 tag manipulation library
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 4Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
blobwars.lha gam/pla 68Mb 4.1 Metal Blob Solid
edgar.lha gam/pla 97Mb 4.1 The Legend of Edgar
aos-iconsupdate2.lha gra/ico 2Mb 4.0 AmigaOS 4.1 Style Icons ...
showfiles.lha uti/she 38kb 4.0 shows a sorted & text-format...
(snx)
[Meldung: 17. Dez. 2017, 08:49] [Kommentare: 0]
