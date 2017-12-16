amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
17.Dez.2017



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 16.12.2017
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.12.2017 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libid3tag.lha            dev/lib 217kb 4.0 ID3 tag manipulation library
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 4Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
blobwars.lha             gam/pla 68Mb  4.1 Metal Blob Solid
edgar.lha                gam/pla 97Mb  4.1 The Legend of Edgar
aos-iconsupdate2.lha     gra/ico 2Mb   4.0 AmigaOS 4.1 Style Icons ...
showfiles.lha            uti/she 38kb  4.0 shows a sorted & text-format...
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Dez. 2017, 08:49] [Kommentare: 0]
