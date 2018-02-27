|04.Mär.2018
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 03.03.2018
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 03.03.2018 hinzugefügt:
- 2018-03-01 improved: Ambermoon (Thalion) access fault removed, icons and docs added (Info)
- 2018-02-28 improved: Super Skidmarks (Acid Software) increased memory to allow more cars, fixed crash on exit (Info)
- 2018-02-28 improved: Laser Squad (Teque) supports another version (Info)
- 2018-02-27 improved: Xenon 2 (Bitmap Brothers) possibility to skip introduction added (Info)
- 2018-02-27 improved: Silkworm (Sales Curve) jeep player controls defaults to joystick, adapted to WHDLoad v17, files can be crunched, no high scores save on used cheat mode (Info)
- 2018-02-27 improved: Great Courts / Pro Tennis Tour (UBI-Soft) fixed random keyboard interrupt crash at startup (Info)
