|04.Mär.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 03.03.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.03.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
Void-AbsoluteDolle2_1.... Demoscene Music disk by Void
HWP_SVGImage_1.3.lha Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for lo...
HWP_VectorGfx_1.2.lha Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for ve...
HWP_ZIP_1.1.lha Development/Hollywood/... Read and write ZIP arch...
GIT_2.16.2.lha Development/Tools A free and open source ...
stratagus_2.4.2.lha Games/Strategy A MorphOS port of Strat...
Wyrmsun_3.3.0.lha Games/Strategy Wyrmsun is an open-sour...
Wyrmsun_3.3.0_p1.lha Games/Strategy keine Angabe
VAMP_1.80.lha Multimedia A Multimedia Player pro...
Astuces_1.0.lha System/Utilities A new tips tool for Mor...
(snx)
[Meldung: 04. Mär. 2018, 08:16] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]