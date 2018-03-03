amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

04.Mär.2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 03.03.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.03.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
Void-AbsoluteDolle2_1.... Demoscene                 Music disk by Void
HWP_SVGImage_1.3.lha      Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for lo...
HWP_VectorGfx_1.2.lha     Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin for ve...
HWP_ZIP_1.1.lha           Development/Hollywood/... Read and write ZIP arch...
GIT_2.16.2.lha            Development/Tools         A free and open source ...
stratagus_2.4.2.lha       Games/Strategy            A MorphOS port of Strat...
Wyrmsun_3.3.0.lha         Games/Strategy            Wyrmsun is an open-sour...
Wyrmsun_3.3.0_p1.lha      Games/Strategy            keine Angabe
VAMP_1.80.lha             Multimedia                A Multimedia Player pro...
Astuces_1.0.lha           System/Utilities          A new tips tool for Mor...
(snx)

[Meldung: 04. Mär. 2018, 08:16]
.
.