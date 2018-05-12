amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
13.Mai 2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 12.05.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.05.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
MilkyTracker_1.02.lha     Audio/Tracker             An XM/MOD tracker by th...
Hyphen_2.8.8.lha          Development/Library       A static library perfor...
Libcole_2.0.1.lha         Development/Library       Static library for read...
Libmkv_0.6.5.1.lha        Development/Library       A alternative to the of...
CaveStory_1.0.0.4.lha     Games/Action              Mixed platform and adve...
MangoQuest_0.6.4.lha      Games/Action              First person perspectiv...
Meritous_1.2.tar          Games/Action              An action-adventure dun...
Exult_1.0.lha             Games/Adventure           Engine for playing Ulti...
Flare_0.18.lha            Games/Adventure           A simple game engine bu...
Uplink_10.0.lha           Games/Adventure           Well known hacking simu...
ASCIIpOrtal_1.2a.lha      Games/Platform            A logical game with som...
Digger_1.0.lha            Games/Platform            Remake of an old 1983 M...
ForgetMeNot_1.0.lha       Games/Platform            Very fast, difficult, P...
Quake2_3.21.lha           Games/Shoot 3D            Another classic 3D game...
MirrorMagic_3.0.0.lha     Games/Think               Arcade style game in th...
RocksNDiamonds_4.1.0.0... Games/Think               Arcade style game in th...
RNOComics_1.2.lha         Graphics/Show             Comic book reader.
(snx)

[Meldung: 13. Mai 2018, 09:18] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2018 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.