|13.Mai 2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 12.05.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.05.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
MilkyTracker_1.02.lha Audio/Tracker An XM/MOD tracker by th...
Hyphen_2.8.8.lha Development/Library A static library perfor...
Libcole_2.0.1.lha Development/Library Static library for read...
Libmkv_0.6.5.1.lha Development/Library A alternative to the of...
CaveStory_1.0.0.4.lha Games/Action Mixed platform and adve...
MangoQuest_0.6.4.lha Games/Action First person perspectiv...
Meritous_1.2.tar Games/Action An action-adventure dun...
Exult_1.0.lha Games/Adventure Engine for playing Ulti...
Flare_0.18.lha Games/Adventure A simple game engine bu...
Uplink_10.0.lha Games/Adventure Well known hacking simu...
ASCIIpOrtal_1.2a.lha Games/Platform A logical game with som...
Digger_1.0.lha Games/Platform Remake of an old 1983 M...
ForgetMeNot_1.0.lha Games/Platform Very fast, difficult, P...
Quake2_3.21.lha Games/Shoot 3D Another classic 3D game...
MirrorMagic_3.0.0.lha Games/Think Arcade style game in th...
RocksNDiamonds_4.1.0.0... Games/Think Arcade style game in th...
RNOComics_1.2.lha Graphics/Show Comic book reader.
