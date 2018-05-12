amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

13.Mai 2018



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 12.05.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.05.2018 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
vice-3.1.i386-aros.tar.gz    emu/com 22Mb  Emulator of c64, c128, pet, plus...
vice-3.1.ppc-aros.lzx        emu/com 26Mb  Emulator of c64, c128, pet, plus...
vice-3.1.x86_64-aros.lzx     emu/com 26Mb  Emulator of c64, c128, pet, plus...
assaultcube1202.i386-aros... gam/fps 53Mb  AssaultCube 3D game FPS
hexen2-1.5.8a.i386-aros.lha  gam/fps 5Mb   Hexen II for AROS
hexen2-utils-1.5.8.i386-a... gam/fps 314kb Hexen II utilities for AROS
hexenworld-1.5.8a.i386-ar... gam/fps 7Mb   HexenWorld for AROS
hexenworld-utils-1.5.8.i3... gam/fps 58kb  HexenWorld utilities for AROS
webptools.i386-aros.lha      gra/con 6Mb   encode/decode images in WebP format
cookiemaster_demo.i386-ar... net/bro 6Mb   Web browser cookie cleaner
wookiechat2.11.i386-aros.lha net/cha 1Mb   IRC client
yam29p1.i386-aros.lha        net/ema 3Mb   MUI-based E-mail client
yam29p1.ppc-aros.lha         net/ema 4Mb   MUI-based E-mail client
yam29p1.x86_64-aros.lha      net/ema 4Mb   MUI-based E-mail client
aminetreadmemaker.i386-ar... uti/tex 88kb  Easy creation & upload of Am...
annotate.i386-aros.lha       uti/tex 1Mb   Text editor with advanced features.
dclock_16.i386-aros.zip      uti/wor 36kb  AROS ABIv0 compile of DClock wit...
(snx)

[Meldung: 13. Mai 2018, 09:18]
.
.