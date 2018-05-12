|13.Mai 2018
|AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 12.05.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.05.2018 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
vice-3.1.i386-aros.tar.gz emu/com 22Mb Emulator of c64, c128, pet, plus...
vice-3.1.ppc-aros.lzx emu/com 26Mb Emulator of c64, c128, pet, plus...
vice-3.1.x86_64-aros.lzx emu/com 26Mb Emulator of c64, c128, pet, plus...
assaultcube1202.i386-aros... gam/fps 53Mb AssaultCube 3D game FPS
hexen2-1.5.8a.i386-aros.lha gam/fps 5Mb Hexen II for AROS
hexen2-utils-1.5.8.i386-a... gam/fps 314kb Hexen II utilities for AROS
hexenworld-1.5.8a.i386-ar... gam/fps 7Mb HexenWorld for AROS
hexenworld-utils-1.5.8.i3... gam/fps 58kb HexenWorld utilities for AROS
webptools.i386-aros.lha gra/con 6Mb encode/decode images in WebP format
cookiemaster_demo.i386-ar... net/bro 6Mb Web browser cookie cleaner
wookiechat2.11.i386-aros.lha net/cha 1Mb IRC client
yam29p1.i386-aros.lha net/ema 3Mb MUI-based E-mail client
yam29p1.ppc-aros.lha net/ema 4Mb MUI-based E-mail client
yam29p1.x86_64-aros.lha net/ema 4Mb MUI-based E-mail client
aminetreadmemaker.i386-ar... uti/tex 88kb Easy creation & upload of Am...
annotate.i386-aros.lha uti/tex 1Mb Text editor with advanced features.
dclock_16.i386-aros.zip uti/wor 36kb AROS ABIv0 compile of DClock wit...
(snx)
