Emulator: WinUAE 4.0.0 veröffentlicht

Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE ist inzwischen in der Version 4.0.0 erhältlich. Gegenüber den zahlreichen in der Ankündigung aufgeführten Neuerungen sind noch folgende Änderungen hinzugekommen:



Neue Eigenschaften: Host mode FPU emulation mode is finally full extended precision (80-bit) capable. It is also fully JIT compatible.

Harddrive imager now also supports native (mainboard/expansion board) IDE connected CHS-only drives.

Cirrus Logic RTG horizontal doubling support, keeps aspect ratio in doublescan modes.

Action Replay II/III state file support improved.

Windowed mode resize enable/disable option.

CDTV SCSI and SRAM options moved to Expansions. Bereinigung von Fehlern der Version 3.6.x: Direct3D11 fullscreen mode didn’t open if monitor was connected to non-default GPU. (For example laptops with Intel and NVidia GPU with NV GPU connected to external monitor)

Direct3D11 fullscreen ALT-TAB refresh problems and other D3D11 fixes.

68030 MMU PLOAD was broken (Caused Amiga Linux crash at boot). Bereinigung älterer Fehler: Reset when uaescsi.device CD was mounted caused memory corruption/crash in certain situations.

Old JIT bug fixed: many CPU instructions didn’t set V-flag correctly. (Aranym)

Inserting or removing USB input device caused crash in some situations.

Softfloat FPU edge case fixes (FABS, FNEG with infinity, logarithmic instructions with NaN)

Decrease/increase emulation speed input events didn’t do anything.

Toccata audio was not fully closed when reset/reset and caused crash if new config was loaded and started.

Removed forgotten, useless and obsolete “The selected screen mode can’t be displayed in a window, because..” check.

Fixed WASAPI Exclusive mode audio glitches when paused/unpaused.

Paula audio volume GUI volume setting was ignored if audio mode was mono. (snx)



