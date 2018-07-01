|17.Jul.2018
|Emulator: WinUAE 4.0.1 veröffentlicht
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE ist seit gestern in der Version 4.0.1 erhältlich. Diese dient in erster Linie der Fehlerbereinigung, führt aber u.a. auch die Emulation der Amiga-4000T-Turbokarte Quikpak 4060 ein.
4.0.0 bugs fixed:
Other bugs fixed:
- Enabled “Minimize when focus is lost” option caused crash in some situations.
- 64-bit FPU mode always changed back to 80-bit if config file was loaded.
- 80-bit native FPU mode FREM and FMOD returned wrong results.
- RTG statefile restore didn’t restore screen state completely.
New features:
- “Minimize when focus is lost” incorrectly activated when switching modes in some situations.
- “Minimize when focus is lost” minimized main emulation window when GUI was open and main window lost focus.
- If CPU panel FPU mode select menu was active and then some other panel was opened: JIT was switched off.
- CD audio play from real/virtual CD (not from directly mounted image file) didn’t restart correctly if audio settings changed.
- Only some emulated SCSI controllers flashed CD led when emulating a CD drive.
- input.keyboard_type was always read as Amiga keyboard. If PC layout was set as default, keyboard layout was read incorrectly from config file.
- Amiga reset during active RTG rendering in RTG Multithread mode could have caused a crash.
- RTG Multithread mode display refreshing was unreliable in 8-bit modes when palette changed.
- Finally fixed corrupted drag and drop graphics in Harddrives and Disk Swapper panel.
- When inserting previously connected USB input device, previous device type (Gamepad, CD32 pad etc) and autofire mode (if any) was not restored.
- Clipboard sharing could have attempted to transfer data to Amiga side after program had taken over the system, possibly overwriting memory.
New emulated expansions:
- Environmental variables (%variable%) in paths are not anymore resolved immediately when config is loaded but only when needed without modifying original path, preserving original path if config file is saved again.
- Added full statefile absolute/relative path support. Loading statefile will restore correct paths even if absolute/relative path mode was changed after saving the statefile.
- D3D9 and D3D11 VSync mode (both lagless and standard) 100/120Hz support with optional black frame insertion.
- 68060 FPU was not disabled after soft reset if 68060 was configured without emulated 68060 accelerator board, causing reset loop.
