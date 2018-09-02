|09.Sep.2018
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 08.09.2018
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 08.09.2018 hinzugefügt:
- 2018-09-08 new: The Cardinal of the Kremlin (Capstone) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2018-09-07 improved: Bundesliga Manager Professional (Software 2000) another version supported, lots of icons added (Info)
- 2018-09-07 updated: Mi-cro Con-cept (Crusaders) patch redone, all OS stuff patched, DMA wait in replayers fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, decrunchers relocated, source code included (Info, Image)
- 2018-09-06 updated: Lost World (Balance) patch redone, works with 512k chip and 256 other memory now, CrunchMania decruncher relocated, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, interrupt fixed, source code included (Info, Image)
- 2018-09-05 updated: Techno Trance III (Bastards) patch redone, all OS stuff patched/recoded, DMA wait in replayer fixed, CPU dependent delay loops fixed, self-modifying code fixed, 68000 quitkey support (Info, Image)
- 2018-09-05 updated: Techno Trance (Bastards) patch redone, all OS stuff patched/recoded, DMA wait in replayer fixed, self-modifying code fixed, 68000 quitkey support (Info, Image)
- 2018-09-04 updated: Sweet Music (Crusaders) patch redone, all OS stuff patched, DMA wait in replayer fixed, interrupt fixed, source code included (Info, Image)
- 2018-09-04 updated: Audio X (Crusaders) patch redone, all OS stuff patched, DMA wait in replayer fixed, timing fixed, blitter waits added, source code included (Info, Image)
- 2018-09-04 fixed: Rise of the Robots (Mirage/Time Warner) missing sound in OCS version intro (Info)
- 2018-09-04 updated: Bacteria (Crusaders) patch redone, all OS stuff patched, blitter waits added, DMA wait in replayers fixed, source code included (Info, Image)
- 2018-09-03 improved: Wayfarer (Spaceballs) patch works with 512k chip and 512k other memory now, line drawing routines fixed, illegal copperlist entries fixed, CPU dependent delay loops fixed, 68000 quitkey support, source code included (Info, Image)
- 2018-09-03 improved: Spasmolytic (Spaceballs) line drawing routines fixed, interrupts fixed, copperlist bug fixed, DMA wait in replayers fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, blitter waits added, CPU dependent delay loops fixed, source code included (Info, Image)
- 2018-09-02 improved: Mobile - Destination Unknown (Spaceballs) line drawing routines fixed, interrupts fixed, patch works with 512k chip and 512k other memory now, 68000 quitkey support, source code included (Info, Image)
