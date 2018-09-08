amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
09.Sep.2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 08.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.09.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
Pcd_mcc_1.0.lha           Development/MUI           A Kodak PhotoCD file MU...
Africa_1.5.lha            Games/Strategy            A conversion of 3W boar...
Saga_1.91.lha             Games/Strategy            Conversion of TSR board...
SacrificioPagano_1.40.lha Misc                      A special app to people...
myCatalog_3.2.lha         Office/Database           Manage your favorite co...
Annotate_3.0.1.lha        Text/Edit                 A text editor with adva...
FileX_2.4.lha             Text/Edit                 binary file editor by K...
NoWinED_0.83.lha          Text/Edit                 A MUI-based TextEditor ...
THE_3.2b1.lha             Text/Edit                 The Hessling Editor, a ...
Vim_8.1.lha               Text/Edit                 A highly configurable t...
(snx)

[Meldung: 09. Sep. 2018, 08:31] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2018 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.