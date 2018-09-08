|09.Sep.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 08.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.09.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
Pcd_mcc_1.0.lha Development/MUI A Kodak PhotoCD file MU...
Africa_1.5.lha Games/Strategy A conversion of 3W boar...
Saga_1.91.lha Games/Strategy Conversion of TSR board...
SacrificioPagano_1.40.lha Misc A special app to people...
myCatalog_3.2.lha Office/Database Manage your favorite co...
Annotate_3.0.1.lha Text/Edit A text editor with adva...
FileX_2.4.lha Text/Edit binary file editor by K...
NoWinED_0.83.lha Text/Edit A MUI-based TextEditor ...
THE_3.2b1.lha Text/Edit The Hessling Editor, a ...
Vim_8.1.lha Text/Edit A highly configurable t...
(snx)
