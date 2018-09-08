|09.Sep.2018
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 08.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.09.2018 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
africa.lha gam/boa 343kb 4.0 Conversion of 3W board game
saga.lha gam/boa 458kb 4.0 Conversion of TSR boardgame
mycatalog.zip off/dat 9Mb 4.0 Manage your favorite collections
displayinfo.lha uti/har 128kb 4.1 Show information about available...
bbquote.lha uti/tex 57kb 4.0 Wrap clipboard text in BB quote ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 09. Sep. 2018, 08:31]
