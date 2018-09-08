amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
09.Sep.2018



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 08.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.09.2018 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
africa.lha               gam/boa 343kb 4.0 Conversion of 3W board game
saga.lha                 gam/boa 458kb 4.0 Conversion of TSR boardgame
mycatalog.zip            off/dat 9Mb   4.0 Manage your favorite collections
displayinfo.lha          uti/har 128kb 4.1 Show information about available...
bbquote.lha              uti/tex 57kb  4.0 Wrap clipboard text in BB quote ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 09. Sep. 2018, 08:31] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2018 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.