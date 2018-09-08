|09.Sep.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 08.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.09.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Python_Docs_html-2.4.... dev/misc 3.5M Python 2.4.3 HTML Docs
pcd_mcc_1.0.lha dev/mui 37K MOS A Kodak PhotoCD file MUI Class
Simple_FFT_DEMO.rexx.txt dev/src 2K Simple FFT DEMO using ARexx.
AfricaMOS.lha game/board 327K MOS Conversion of 3W board game
Saga.lha game/board 403K 68k Conversion of TSR boardgame
SagaMOS.lha game/board 427K MOS Conversion of TSR boardgame
Saga-OS4.lha game/board 458K OS4 Conversion of TSR boardgame
10MARC_EP3.mpg mags/misc 49M Video: 10 Minute Amiga Retro ...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 2.9M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
harmonics.lha mus/edit 71K 68k A simple additive synthesizer
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha text/edit 9.7M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-mos.lha text/edit 9.6M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha text/edit 14M The ubiquitous text editor (s...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 75K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 105K ppc Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha util/sys 829K Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)
[Meldung: 09. Sep. 2018, 08:31] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]