09.Sep.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 08.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.09.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Python_Docs_html-2.4.... dev/misc   3.5M      Python 2.4.3 HTML Docs
pcd_mcc_1.0.lha          dev/mui    37K   MOS A Kodak PhotoCD file MUI Class
Simple_FFT_DEMO.rexx.txt dev/src    2K        Simple FFT DEMO using ARexx.
AfricaMOS.lha            game/board 327K  MOS Conversion of 3W board game
Saga.lha                 game/board 403K  68k Conversion of TSR boardgame
SagaMOS.lha              game/board 427K  MOS Conversion of TSR boardgame
Saga-OS4.lha             game/board 458K  OS4 Conversion of TSR boardgame
10MARC_EP3.mpg           mags/misc  49M       Video: 10 Minute Amiga Retro ...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   2.9M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
harmonics.lha            mus/edit   71K   68k A simple additive synthesizer
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  9.7M  x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-mos.lha          text/edit  9.6M  MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha          text/edit  14M       The ubiquitous text editor (s...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   75K   x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   105K  ppc Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha      util/sys   829K      Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)

[Meldung: 09. Sep. 2018, 08:31] [Kommentare: 0]
