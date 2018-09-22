amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

23.Sep.2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 22.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.09.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
Chrysalis3.11beta.iso     Chrysalis                 This pack allows you to...
Rtf_mcc_1.10.lha          Development/MUI           A RTF Document MUI Class.
AmiArcadia_24.82.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
Koules_1.32.lha           Games/Action              Port of Linux+OS/2 arca...
Africa_1.51.lha           Games/Strategy            A conversion of 3W boar...
GetExtIP_1.3.lha          Network/Tools             Get your external IP.
AppLauncher_sbar_1.0.lha  System/Ambient/Screenbar  Run your apps from the ...
Vim_8.1.401.lha           Text/Edit                 A highly configurable t...
.
.