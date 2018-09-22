|23.Sep.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 22.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.09.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
Chrysalis3.11beta.iso Chrysalis This pack allows you to...
Rtf_mcc_1.10.lha Development/MUI A RTF Document MUI Class.
AmiArcadia_24.82.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
Koules_1.32.lha Games/Action Port of Linux+OS/2 arca...
Africa_1.51.lha Games/Strategy A conversion of 3W boar...
GetExtIP_1.3.lha Network/Tools Get your external IP.
AppLauncher_sbar_1.0.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Run your apps from the ...
Vim_8.1.401.lha Text/Edit A highly configurable t...
(snx)
