23.Sep.2018



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 22.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.09.2018 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
smurfen.zip              dem/mis 5Mb   4.1 Only a little funny Demo
rvsgb-demo.lha           dem/mus 6Mb   4.1 A demo with some effects and SID...
reactive_crypto.lha      dri/mis 166kb 4.1 Hashing classes for Reactive
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
koules.lha               gam/act 244kb 4.0 Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
africa.lha               gam/boa 345kb 4.0 Conversion of 3W board game
fourbuttons.lha          gam/mis 6Mb   4.0 Simple game in OpenGL
wavpack_lib.lha          lib/aud 300kb 4.0 WavPack as an AmigaOS shared lib...
reactive_lib.lha         lib/mis 168kb 4.1 A Custom BOOPSI System
rhash_cmd.lha            uti/she 17kb  4.1 rHash preforms hashing of files
rtestcase_cmd.lha        uti/she 4kb   4.1 A small program the compiles and...
(snx)

[Meldung: 23. Sep. 2018, 08:09] [Kommentare: 0]
.
