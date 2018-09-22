|23.Sep.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 22.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.09.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent1.09.lha comm/tcp 492K 68k Amiga 68k BitTorrent client w...
microdot1_19.lha comm/uucp 160K 68k ZConnect/UUCP Mail/Newsreader...
DFT-FFT.awk.txt dev/gcc 3K Simple DFT, [FFT], DEMO using...
rtf_mcc_1.0.lha dev/mui 781K MOS RTF Document MUI Class
rtf_mcc_1.10.lha dev/mui 782K MOS RTF Document MUI Class
UpdateAmithlonCD.lha docs/help 2K Update bootable Amithlon CD f...
Koules.lha game/actio 250K 68k Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
Koules_OS4.lha game/actio 244K OS4 Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
KoulesMOS.lha game/actio 235K MOS Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
Africa.lha game/board 294K 68k Conversion of 3W board game
AfricaMOS.lha game/board 328K MOS Conversion of 3W board game
Africa-OS4.lha game/board 345K OS4 Conversion of 3W board game
airstrike-amiga-1.6.zip game/misc 2.3M 68k a 2d dogfighting game
airstrike-amiga-src-1... game/misc 2.2M a 2d dogfighting game (source)
10MARC_EP5.mpg mags/misc 25M Video: 10 Minute Amiga Retro ...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.4M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
Mushroom.lha mods/misc 39K MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
opus-tools-0.2_a68k.lha mus/edit 468K 68k Opus Audio Tools
opus-tools-0.2_aros.lha mus/edit 568K x86 Opus Audio Tools
SatelliteAnim.lha pix/anim 6.2M Satellite Anim - DPaint anima...
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha text/edit 9.7M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 9.6M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha text/edit 14M The ubiquitous text editor (s...
GetExtIP.lha util/cli 8K MOS Get your external IP
IconLib_46.4.lha util/libs 838K 68k free icon.library in optimize...
wavpack_lib.lha util/libs 300K OS4 WavPack as an AmigaOS shared ...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 75K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 104K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha util/sys 829K Commodore Installer replacement
tzdoc.lha util/time 297K Timezone library technical do...
AppLauncher_sbar.lha util/wb 8K MOS Run apps from the screenbar
(snx)
[Meldung: 23. Sep. 2018, 08:10] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]