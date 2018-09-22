amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
23.Sep.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 22.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.09.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent1.09.lha     comm/tcp   492K  68k Amiga 68k BitTorrent client w...
microdot1_19.lha         comm/uucp  160K  68k ZConnect/UUCP Mail/Newsreader...
DFT-FFT.awk.txt          dev/gcc    3K        Simple DFT, [FFT], DEMO using...
rtf_mcc_1.0.lha          dev/mui    781K  MOS RTF Document MUI Class
rtf_mcc_1.10.lha         dev/mui    782K  MOS RTF Document MUI Class
UpdateAmithlonCD.lha     docs/help  2K        Update bootable Amithlon CD f...
Koules.lha               game/actio 250K  68k Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
Koules_OS4.lha           game/actio 244K  OS4 Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
KoulesMOS.lha            game/actio 235K  MOS Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
Africa.lha               game/board 294K  68k Conversion of 3W board game
AfricaMOS.lha            game/board 328K  MOS Conversion of 3W board game
Africa-OS4.lha           game/board 345K  OS4 Conversion of 3W board game
airstrike-amiga-1.6.zip  game/misc  2.3M  68k a 2d dogfighting game
airstrike-amiga-src-1... game/misc  2.2M      a 2d dogfighting game (source)
10MARC_EP5.mpg           mags/misc  25M       Video: 10 Minute Amiga Retro ...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.4M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
Mushroom.lha             mods/misc  39K       MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
opus-tools-0.2_a68k.lha  mus/edit   468K  68k Opus Audio Tools
opus-tools-0.2_aros.lha  mus/edit   568K  x86 Opus Audio Tools
SatelliteAnim.lha        pix/anim   6.2M      Satellite Anim - DPaint anima...
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  9.7M  x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  9.6M  MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha          text/edit  14M       The ubiquitous text editor (s...
GetExtIP.lha             util/cli   8K    MOS Get your external IP
IconLib_46.4.lha         util/libs  838K  68k free icon.library in optimize...
wavpack_lib.lha          util/libs  300K  OS4 WavPack as an AmigaOS shared ...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   75K   x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   104K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha      util/sys   829K      Commodore Installer replacement
tzdoc.lha                util/time  297K      Timezone library technical do...
AppLauncher_sbar.lha     util/wb    8K    MOS Run apps from the screenbar
(snx)

[Meldung: 23. Sep. 2018, 08:10] [Kommentare: 0]
