|30.Sep.2018
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 29.09.2018
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 29.09.2018 hinzugefügt:
- 2018-09-30 improved: Space Ace (Ready Soft) RawDIC imager, 68000 quitkey support, disk access disabled, trainer options added, source code included (Info)
- 2018-09-28 improved: Desert Dream (Kefrens) patch now works on 68000 machines, option to disable the line tunnel patch added (Info, Image, Image)
- 2018-09-27 improved: King's Bounty (New World Computing) crash when entering a fight fixed, another version supported (Info)
- 2018-09-26 improved: Vengeance of Excalibur (Virgin) access fault fixed, lots of icons added (Info)
- 2018-09-26 improved: Spirit of Excalibur (Virgin) access fault fixed (Info)
- 2018-09-25 new: Starflight (Electronic Arts) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2018-09-25 new: Guardian (Acid Software) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2018-09-24 improved: Omnicron Conspiracy (Image Works) supports french and german versions, new install script (Info)
- 2018-09-23 improved: Hammerfist (Vivid Image) support for 2 other versions added, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config), blitter wait patches can be disabled with CUSTOM2, new imager and install script, 68000 quitkey support (Info)
