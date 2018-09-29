|30.Sep.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 29.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.09.2018 dem MorphOS Storage hinzugefügt:
APPBuilder_2.0.lha Development/Hollywood APPBuilder is a tool th...
Vim_8.1.401-src.lha Development/Sources A highly configurable t...
AmiArcadia_24.9.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
AppLauncher_sbar_1.1.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Run your apps from the ...
InstallerLG_0.1.0a.lha System/Shell Commodore Installer rep...
(snx)
