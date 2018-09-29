|30.Sep.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 29.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.09.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
UpdateAmithlonCD.lha docs/help 3K Update bootable Amithlon CD f...
Handler3.1.4Doc.lha docs/misc 29K Docs for extended OS 3.1.4 Ha...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.2M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha misc/emu 4.6M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.4M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
Updateto314.lha misc/os 8K Updates AmigaOS 3.5/9 with 3.1.4
MoveLow.lha util/boot 2K 68k Releases 28K of ChipMem on OS...
DevInfosNG.lha util/misc 1.1M OS4 All about the aos4.1 hardware
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 75K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 104K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha util/sys 705K Commodore Installer replacement
tzdev.lha util/time 443K Timezone Database & Libra...
AppLauncher_sbar.lha util/wb 9K MOS Run apps from the screenbar
