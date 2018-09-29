amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
30.Sep.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 29.09.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.09.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
UpdateAmithlonCD.lha     docs/help  3K        Update bootable Amithlon CD f...
Handler3.1.4Doc.lha      docs/misc  29K       Docs for extended OS 3.1.4 Ha...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.2M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.6M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.4M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
Updateto314.lha          misc/os    8K        Updates AmigaOS 3.5/9 with 3.1.4
MoveLow.lha              util/boot  2K    68k Releases 28K of ChipMem on OS...
DevInfosNG.lha           util/misc  1.1M  OS4 All about the aos4.1 hardware
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   75K   x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   104K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha      util/sys   705K      Commodore Installer replacement
tzdev.lha                util/time  443K      Timezone Database & Libra...
AppLauncher_sbar.lha     util/wb    9K    MOS Run apps from the screenbar
(snx)

[Meldung: 30. Sep. 2018, 20:47] [Kommentare: 0]
