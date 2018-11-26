|02.Dez.2018
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 01.12.2018
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 01.12.2018 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2018-12-01 improved: Flashback (Delphine Software) supports another french version, display missing dialog in level 5 intro seq, music speed fixed in level 4 & 5 intro seq (Info)
- 2018-11-29 fixed: Full Contact (Team 17) interrupt fix corrected (Info)
- 2018-11-29 improved: Full Contact (Team 17) another version supported, long write to Bplcon0 fixed, interrupts fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, blitter waits added, DMA wait in sample player fixed, timing fixed, high score load/save added, 68000 quitkey support, source code included (Info)
- 2018-11-26 new: Fraction Action (Unicorn Software) done by StingRay (Info)
[Meldung: 02. Dez. 2018, 08:31] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]