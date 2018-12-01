|02.Dez.2018
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 01.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.12.2018 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Iris_beta44.lha Email New email client suppor...
WormWars_9.14.lha Games/Action Advanced snake game by ...
Wetter_2.2.lha Misc Displays weather inform...
DizzyTorrent_2.10.lha Network/Torrent client Amiga BitTorrent client...
DateTime_1.2.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar A screenbar clock and c...
MouseCoords_1.1.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display Mouse coordinat...
Notch_1.0.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Gives you a popular Not...
PixelPicker_1.1.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display ARGB value of a...
TopTasks_1.1.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display Top Tasks in sc...
