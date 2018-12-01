amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

02.Dez.2018



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 01.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.12.2018 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Iris_beta44.lha           Email                     New email client suppor...
WormWars_9.14.lha         Games/Action              Advanced snake game by ...
Wetter_2.2.lha            Misc                      Displays weather inform...
DizzyTorrent_2.10.lha     Network/Torrent client    Amiga BitTorrent client...
DateTime_1.2.lha          System/Ambient/Screenbar  A screenbar clock and c...
MouseCoords_1.1.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display Mouse coordinat...
Notch_1.0.lha             System/Ambient/Screenbar  Gives you a popular Not...
PixelPicker_1.1.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display ARGB value of a...
TopTasks_1.1.lha          System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display Top Tasks in sc...
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Dez. 2018, 08:31]
.
.