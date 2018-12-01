|02.Dez.2018
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 01.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.12.2018 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
seq.lha aud/mis 205kb 4.0 MIDI sequencer
oo.lha dev/lib 1009k 4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
wormwars.lha gam/act 1Mb 4.0 Advanced snake game
amicygnix-base.lha net/mis 120Mb 4.1 An Unix/X11 environment for Amig...
amicygnix-base-src.lha net/mis 15Mb 4.1 Sources of the AmiCygnix base pa...
amicygnix-tools.lha net/mis 75Mb 4.1 Extension package for AmiCygnix,...
amicygnix-tools-src.lha net/mis 3Mb 4.1 Sources of the AmiCygnix tools p...
amicygnix-x11-src.lha net/mis 64Mb 4.1 Sources of the basic X11 system ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 02. Dez. 2018, 08:31] [Kommentare: 0]
