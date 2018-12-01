amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 01.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.12.2018 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
seq.lha                  aud/mis 205kb 4.0 MIDI sequencer
oo.lha                   dev/lib 1009k 4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
wormwars.lha             gam/act 1Mb   4.0 Advanced snake game
amicygnix-base.lha       net/mis 120Mb 4.1 An Unix/X11 environment for Amig...
amicygnix-base-src.lha   net/mis 15Mb  4.1 Sources of the AmiCygnix base pa...
amicygnix-tools.lha      net/mis 75Mb  4.1 Extension package for AmiCygnix,...
amicygnix-tools-src.lha  net/mis 3Mb   4.1 Sources of the AmiCygnix tools p...
amicygnix-x11-src.lha    net/mis 64Mb  4.1 Sources of the basic X11 system ...
