.
.
.

02.Dez.2018



 Aminet-Uploads bis 01.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.12.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent2.lha        comm/tcp   625K  68k Amiga BitTorrent client with ...
SFL-ObsoleteAndHappy.lha demo/intro 58K   68k Intro by Software Failure
Void-Hole_in_Space.lha   demo/intro 50K   68k 64k intro released at Compusp...
f1champ.lha              docs/misc  70K       Statistics of Formula One 195...
WormWars.lha             game/actio 855K  68k Advanced snake game
WormWarsMOS.lha          game/actio 925K  MOS Advanced snake game
WormWars-OS4.lha         game/actio 1.1M  OS4 Advanced snake game
Viaduct-1.2.lha          misc/emu   38K   68k RTG-aware PCWindow clone for ...
NRLinFen.lha             mods/8voic 67K       Lin Fen Brand New 6-ch Ninja ...
AmigaAMP3.lha            mus/play   1.7M  OS4 Multi format audio player wit...
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha        mus/play   311K  68k Multi format audio player wit...
ToolsMenu.lha            util/cdity 57K   68k Add tools to the Workbench To...
AalandMOS.lha            util/sys   2K        Aaland Islands for MorphOS an...
IconSnap.lha             util/wb    9K    68k Snap Workbench icons to a vir...
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Dez. 2018, 08:31] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.