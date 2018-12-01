|02.Dez.2018
|Aminet-Uploads bis 01.12.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.12.2018 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
dizzytorrent2.lha comm/tcp 625K 68k Amiga BitTorrent client with ...
SFL-ObsoleteAndHappy.lha demo/intro 58K 68k Intro by Software Failure
Void-Hole_in_Space.lha demo/intro 50K 68k 64k intro released at Compusp...
f1champ.lha docs/misc 70K Statistics of Formula One 195...
WormWars.lha game/actio 855K 68k Advanced snake game
WormWarsMOS.lha game/actio 925K MOS Advanced snake game
WormWars-OS4.lha game/actio 1.1M OS4 Advanced snake game
Viaduct-1.2.lha misc/emu 38K 68k RTG-aware PCWindow clone for ...
NRLinFen.lha mods/8voic 67K Lin Fen Brand New 6-ch Ninja ...
AmigaAMP3.lha mus/play 1.7M OS4 Multi format audio player wit...
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha mus/play 311K 68k Multi format audio player wit...
ToolsMenu.lha util/cdity 57K 68k Add tools to the Workbench To...
AalandMOS.lha util/sys 2K Aaland Islands for MorphOS an...
IconSnap.lha util/wb 9K 68k Snap Workbench icons to a vir...
(snx)
[Meldung: 02. Dez. 2018, 08:31] [Kommentare: 0]
