|01.Jan.2019
|Entwicklerwerkzeuge: vasm 1.8e und vlink 0.16b
Frank Wille hat Updates für den modularen Assembler vasm und den dazugehörigen Linker vlink veröffentlicht.
Neu in vasm 1.8e:
Neu in vlink 0.16b (die die gleiche Versionsnummer trägt, wie eine vor einem Jahr veröffentliche Version):
- New option -dwarf automatically generates line debug information for source level debugging in DWARF V2 or DWARF V3 format.
- New output module for Sharp X68000 Xfile executables. Can be selected with the -Fxfile option.
- Repeatedly included files are only loaded once into memory.
- m68k: Avoid wrong branch-optimization info messages with -opt-allbra.
- 6502: Fixed LDA (zp,X) in 65C02 mode (-c02).
- 6502: -wdc02 enables the WDC65C02 extensions, like RMB, SMB, BBR, BBS.
- 6502: Support for Hudson Soft HuC6280 (new option -6280).
- 6502: New directive SETDP to set the current zero/direct-page address for optimizations from abs to zp addressing modes.
- x86: Fixed crash with SWAPGS, when not supported by current cpu.
- std-syntax: Fixed potential buffer overflow when parsing macro arguments.
- output-hunk: Always try to include the full absolute source-path when writing LINE debug hunks (-linedebug option).
(cg)
- (ados/ehf) Fixed possible segfault when linking resident modules.
- (ados/ehf) Allow linking/stripping executables again.
[Meldung: 01. Jan. 2019, 22:42]
