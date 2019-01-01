01.Jan.2019









Entwicklerwerkzeuge: vasm 1.8e und vlink 0.16b

Frank Wille hat Updates für den modularen Assembler vasm und den dazugehörigen Linker vlink veröffentlicht.



Neu in vasm 1.8e: New option -dwarf automatically generates line debug information for source level debugging in DWARF V2 or DWARF V3 format.

New output module for Sharp X68000 Xfile executables. Can be selected with the -Fxfile option.

Repeatedly included files are only loaded once into memory.

m68k: Avoid wrong branch-optimization info messages with -opt-allbra.

6502: Fixed LDA (zp,X) in 65C02 mode (-c02).

6502: -wdc02 enables the WDC65C02 extensions, like RMB, SMB, BBR, BBS.

6502: Support for Hudson Soft HuC6280 (new option -6280).

6502: New directive SETDP to set the current zero/direct-page address for optimizations from abs to zp addressing modes.

x86: Fixed crash with SWAPGS, when not supported by current cpu.

std-syntax: Fixed potential buffer overflow when parsing macro arguments.

output-hunk: Always try to include the full absolute source-path when writing LINE debug hunks (-linedebug option). Neu in vlink 0.16b (die die gleiche Versionsnummer trägt, wie eine vor einem Jahr veröffentliche Version): (ados/ehf) Fixed possible segfault when linking resident modules.

(ados/ehf) Allow linking/stripping executables again. (cg)



