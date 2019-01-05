|06.Jan.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 05.01.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.01.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
mos2wos-lite_1.0.lha Development/GCC Make MorphOS GCC output...
Vim_8.1.662-src.lha Development/Sources A highly configurable t...
REminiscence_0.3.2_dat... Games/Adventure REminiscence
MCE_10.8.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed...
HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha Games/Platform A platform game, "metro...
Smokin_Guns_1.1r2.lha Games/Shoot 3D Smokin Guns
Smokin_Guns_1.1r2_data... Games/Shoot 3D Smokin Guns Data
MUIbase_4.1.lha Office/Database Programmable relational...
InstallerLG_0.1.0a33.lha System/Shell Commodore Installer rep...
Vim_8.0.1427.lha Text/Edit A highly configurable t...
