.
.
.

06.Jan.2019



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 05.01.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.01.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
mos2wos-lite_1.0.lha      Development/GCC           Make MorphOS GCC output...
Vim_8.1.662-src.lha       Development/Sources       A highly configurable t...
REminiscence_0.3.2_dat... Games/Adventure           REminiscence
MCE_10.8.lha              Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha  Games/Platform            A platform game, "metro...
Smokin_Guns_1.1r2.lha     Games/Shoot 3D            Smokin Guns
Smokin_Guns_1.1r2_data... Games/Shoot 3D            Smokin Guns Data
MUIbase_4.1.lha           Office/Database           Programmable relational...
InstallerLG_0.1.0a33.lha  System/Shell              Commodore Installer rep...
Vim_8.0.1427.lha          Text/Edit                 A highly configurable t...
(snx)

[Meldung: 06. Jan. 2019, 07:26]
.
.