06.Jan.2019



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 05.01.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.01.2019 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
zupaplayer-0_2.arm-aros.lha  aud/pla 730kb Mod player with mikmod player ro...
zupaplayer-0_2.i386-aros.lha aud/pla 714kb Mod player with mikmod player ro...
edisyn_0.54.i386-aros.lha    dev/edi 3Mb   an editor with Tabs and Syntax h...
vim_8.1.i386-aros.lha        dev/edi 10Mb  Vim
fpc-3.0.1.i386-aros.lha      dev/lan 18Mb  Stable freepascal release RTL, F...
fpc-3.1.1.20170826.i386-a... dev/lan 69Mb  fpc from trunk with fpgui, mui a...
libpng1636.i386-aros.lha     dev/lib 2Mb   library for reading and write pn...
easyrpg.i386-aros.lha        gam/adv 3Mb   play games created with RPG Make...
grimorum_1.9_eng_cut.i386... gam/adv 55Mb  Game for EasyRPG-Player
kidnappingofprincess.i386... gam/adv 24Mb  Game for EasyRPG-Player
apict.arm-aros.lha           gra/vie 2Mb   Simple Fast Picture Viewer
webptools101.i386-aros.lha   lib/mis 8Mb   encode/decode images in WebP format
muimapparium_0.7.arm-aros... net/mis 673kb OpenStreetMap.org Viewer
muimapparium_0.7.i386-aro... net/mis 628kb OpenStreetMap.org Viewer
hex2-02.arm-aros.lha         off/mis 225kb A simple calculator with variabl...
hex2-02.i386-aros.lha        uti/sci 209kb A simple calculator with variabl...
led-20181231.tar.gz          uti/tex 12kb  A simple line-oriented text editor.
(snx)

[Meldung: 06. Jan. 2019, 07:27] [Kommentare: 0]
