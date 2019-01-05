|06.Jan.2019
|AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 05.01.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.01.2019 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
zupaplayer-0_2.arm-aros.lha aud/pla 730kb Mod player with mikmod player ro...
zupaplayer-0_2.i386-aros.lha aud/pla 714kb Mod player with mikmod player ro...
edisyn_0.54.i386-aros.lha dev/edi 3Mb an editor with Tabs and Syntax h...
vim_8.1.i386-aros.lha dev/edi 10Mb Vim
fpc-3.0.1.i386-aros.lha dev/lan 18Mb Stable freepascal release RTL, F...
fpc-3.1.1.20170826.i386-a... dev/lan 69Mb fpc from trunk with fpgui, mui a...
libpng1636.i386-aros.lha dev/lib 2Mb library for reading and write pn...
easyrpg.i386-aros.lha gam/adv 3Mb play games created with RPG Make...
grimorum_1.9_eng_cut.i386... gam/adv 55Mb Game for EasyRPG-Player
kidnappingofprincess.i386... gam/adv 24Mb Game for EasyRPG-Player
apict.arm-aros.lha gra/vie 2Mb Simple Fast Picture Viewer
webptools101.i386-aros.lha lib/mis 8Mb encode/decode images in WebP format
muimapparium_0.7.arm-aros... net/mis 673kb OpenStreetMap.org Viewer
muimapparium_0.7.i386-aro... net/mis 628kb OpenStreetMap.org Viewer
hex2-02.arm-aros.lha off/mis 225kb A simple calculator with variabl...
hex2-02.i386-aros.lha uti/sci 209kb A simple calculator with variabl...
led-20181231.tar.gz uti/tex 12kb A simple line-oriented text editor.
(snx)
