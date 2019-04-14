|21.Apr.2019
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 20.04.2019
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 20.04.2019 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2019-04-15 fixed: Turbo (Microillusions) fixed major bug that prevented the game to work properly, trainer added (Info)
- 2019-04-14 improved: Putty Squad (System 3) rewrote all scoring routines to allow 6 digits instead of 5, CD32 buttons supported, interrupts fixed (Info, Image)
