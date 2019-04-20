amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
21.Apr.2019



 Aminet-Uploads bis 20.04.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.04.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Setlist-FM-dl-0.5.lha    comm/net   2.1M  MOS Setlist-FM-dl
SDL_RTG.zip              dev/lib    489K  68k RTG port of the SDL audio/vid...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  2.3M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  2.5M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  2.8M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
BioJet.adf               game/misc  880K  68k BioJet
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha         game/strat 290K  68k Amiga RTG port of OpenDUNE
FlashMandel_OS4.lha      gfx/fract  40M   OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals r...
ViewLHA.lha              gfx/show   25K   68k View a graphics file compress...
LarryCasino.lha          mods/misc  249K      4ch Larry Casino Theme by HKv...
RNORadio.lha             mus/play   3.3M  MOS Internet radio player
Dictionaries.lha         text/misc  1.0M      Dictionaries ready for MorphOS
libxslt-mos-tutorials... text/misc  2.3M  MOS libxslt tutorials
UnRAR-5.70.lha           util/arc   576K  MOS UnRAR 5.70
IFFDecode.lha            util/misc  32K   68k Decode an IFF file
RNOWidgets.lha           util/wb    4.5M  MOS Desktop widgets application
(snx)

[Meldung: 21. Apr. 2019, 10:09] [Kommentare: 2 - 21. Apr. 2019, 11:17]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.