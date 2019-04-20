|21.Apr.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 20.04.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.04.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Setlist-FM-dl-0.5.lha comm/net 2.1M MOS Setlist-FM-dl
SDL_RTG.zip dev/lib 489K 68k RTG port of the SDL audio/vid...
MCE.lha game/edit 2.3M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 2.5M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 2.8M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
BioJet.adf game/misc 880K 68k BioJet
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha game/strat 290K 68k Amiga RTG port of OpenDUNE
FlashMandel_OS4.lha gfx/fract 40M OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals r...
ViewLHA.lha gfx/show 25K 68k View a graphics file compress...
LarryCasino.lha mods/misc 249K 4ch Larry Casino Theme by HKv...
RNORadio.lha mus/play 3.3M MOS Internet radio player
Dictionaries.lha text/misc 1.0M Dictionaries ready for MorphOS
libxslt-mos-tutorials... text/misc 2.3M MOS libxslt tutorials
UnRAR-5.70.lha util/arc 576K MOS UnRAR 5.70
IFFDecode.lha util/misc 32K 68k Decode an IFF file
RNOWidgets.lha util/wb 4.5M MOS Desktop widgets application
