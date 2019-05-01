Hyperion Entertainment erwirbt ReAction-Rechte

Wie Hyperion Entertainment unter dem Titellink mitteilt, hat das belgische Unternehmen die Rechte am GUI-Toolkit ReAction vollständig erworben. Weitere ReAction betreffende Neuigkeiten werden für die nahe Zukunft in Aussicht gestellt.



Im Folgenden lesen Sie die englische Pressemitteilung:



Full acquisition of ReAction GUI toolkit



Brussels, May 14, 2019



Hyperion Entertainment CVBA is pleased to announce that it has acquired full ownership of ReAction.



ReAction is the official AmigaOS GUI system since it was incorporated into AmigaOS 3.5 in 1999. With the release of AmigaOS 4 and newer it has been improved, bug-fixed and a more consistent and uniform look was created as is apparent from the various applications that make use of it. Hyperion Entertainment and the AmigaOS development team would like to thank the original developers for creating ReAction and providing the opportunity to roll out ReAction on all versions of AmigaOS.



Stay tuned for more news regarding ReAction in the near future! (snx)



[Meldung: 16. Mai 2019, 21:45] [Kommentare: 3 - 17. Mai 2019, 05:24]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

