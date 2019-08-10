amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 10.08.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.08.2019 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
hugi38.lha               dem/mag 124Mb 4.1 Diskmag "HUGI", issue 38.
erik_sdl2-ogles2.lha     dev/exa 3Mb   4.1 basic code examples for OpenGL E...
openjpeg.lha             dev/lib 8Mb   4.0 Open-source JPEG 2000 codec
libcurl.lha              dev/lib 2Mb   4.0 The multiprotocol file transfer ...
libopenssl.lha           dev/lib 8Mb   4.0 The open source toolkit for SSL/TLS
librtmp.lha              dev/lib 391kb 4.0 A support library for RTMP streams
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
wormwars.lha             gam/act 1Mb   4.0 Advanced snake game
curl.lha                 net/mis 2Mb   4.0 Command line URL file transfer
mycatalog.zip            off/dat 9Mb   4.0 Manage your favorite collections
(snx)

[Meldung: 11. Aug. 2019, 07:06] [Kommentare: 0]
