|Aminet-Uploads bis 10.08.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.08.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
myCatalog.zip biz/dbase 8.6M MOS Manage your favorite collections
RoxBox.lha comm/misc 2K 68k Ancient BlueBoxing tool
GTS-BD4A.lha demo/mag 428K 68k Braindamage Issue #4 by Giant...
WormWars.lha game/actio 857K 68k Advanced snake/Tron game
WormWarsMOS.lha game/actio 927K MOS Advanced snake/Tron game
WormWars-OS4.lha game/actio 1.1M OS4 Advanced snake/Tron game
F1GP2019Carset.lha game/data 24K 2019 Carset for F1GP
Deserted_House_68k.lha game/text 4.6M 68k Text adventure with GUI
Deserted_House_AROS.lha game/text 3.7M x86 Text adventure with GUI
Deserted_House_MOS.lha game/text 3.6M MOS Text adventure with GUI
Deserted_House_OS4.lha game/text 3.9M OS4 Text adventure with GUI
Deserted_House_WOS.lha game/text 3.9M WOS Text adventure with GUI
Tacos.lha mods/8voic 78K 6ch Noche De Tacos Mexican Sl...
Valhalla.lha mods/8voic 1.5M 6ch Vikings Of Valhalla by HK...
lcdf-typetools.lha text/font 3.0M MOS LCDF Typetools
t1utils.lha text/font 211K MOS Manipulate PostScript Type 1 ...
TinyLauncher.lha util/misc 111K 68k WHDLoad frontend and more
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 97K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 128K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha util/sys 1.4M Commodore Installer replacement
LilCalendar.lha util/time 9.1M x86 Versatile calender and remind...
