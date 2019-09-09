|ENGLISH VERSION
|
|Links
||
|Forum
||
|Kommentare
||
|News melden
|Chat
||
|Umfragen
||
|Newsticker
||
|Archiv
|[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]
|12.Sep.2019
|Amiga Forever 8: R2-Update
Cloantos Emulator-Komplettpaket "Amiga Forever" liegt, ebenso wie sein Pendant "C64 Forever", inzwischen in der Version 8 R2 vor. Zu den Neuerungen des Updates zählen größenveränderbare und in Echtzeit umkonfigurierbare virtuelle Tastaturen, die nun auch Multi-Touch-Support und eine Dock-Option bieten. Letztere ermöglicht es, die virtuelle Tastatur an der Unterseite des Wiedergabefensters anzuheften (Screenshot).
Daneben gibt es nun auch einblendbare Steuerungsmöglichkeiten per Maus, Tastatur oder Joystick im Vollbildmodus, um Disketten zu wechseln, die Emulation anzuhalten usw., ohne dazu in die Fensteransicht zurückkehren zu müssen (Screenshot). Weitere Änderungen stellen Verbesserungen bei den Einstellungs- und Testmöglichkeiten für Joysticks, der Disk-Toolbox zur Konversion zwischen echten Laufwerken und Abbildern, den Eingabemöglichkeiten (eigene Befehle wie das Laden des letzten Snapshots können vorgegeben werden), bei den CD-Laufwerkseinstellungen, bei der AmigaOS-4-Unterstützung und beim WinFellow-Plugin dar (Nutzbarkeit der 64-Bit-Version und von HDF-Abbildern.)
Im Folgenden lesen Sie die offizielle Pressemitteilung:
Press release: September 9, 2019 - Cloanto released today the "R2" (8.2.2.0) update for Amiga Forever 8 and C64 Forever 8.
The "R2" build is the result of eight months of work since the previous major release, and takes into account user feedback, operating system enhancements and numerous features from our own wish list.
This is a free update for existing version 8 users, who can get the new version through the Help/About dialog in Amiga Forever and C64 Forever. The updated full installation package can also be accessed via the original confirmation e-mail or from the new Help/My Downloads and Keys menu item, and is set to remain available for 10 years after an order.
The new release further delivers an important milestone in the effort to implement better mechanisms for documenting and delivering version changes. Changelog details for available, installed and past versions, including early access builds, are now accessible from the Changelog tab under Help/About, and as part of the software update notifications.
Other new and enhanced features include:
Overall, the project remains permeated by attention to detail, usability and beauty, which have been part of our Amiga software development work for more than three decades.
As always, we are grateful to everyone who supported this project and to the friends who shared our passion and vision during these sometimes challenging, but always bright Amiga days. Please stay tuned for more to come. (snx)
[Meldung: 12. Sep. 2019, 09:48] [Kommentare: 1 - 12. Sep. 2019, 10:31]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]
|
Impressum |
Datenschutzerklärung |
Netiquette |
Werbung |
Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.