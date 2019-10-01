|04.Okt.2019
|Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.7.2
RedPill ist ein in AmiBlitz2 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll - veröffentlichte Videos zeigen eine Umsetzung von Pacman sowie das Knobelspiel Mirror. RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt 1 MB Chip- sowie etwas Fast-RAM.
Wer von einer älteren (0.6.x) Version auf die aktuelle Veröffentlichung aktualisiert, wird u.U. beim ersten Öffnen eines existierenden Projekts längere Ladezeiten feststellen - das Programm korrigiert hier eine falsche Berechnung der Level-Anzahl der Vorgängerversion. Neu in 0.7.x ist die Möglichkeit ein fertiges, zum Vertrieb geeignetes Verzeichnis des fertigen Spiels zu erstellen. Hierzu dient die "Export"-Funktion, die ein gleichnamiges Verzeichnis im Projektverzeichnis erstellt. Die "exportierte" Variante eines Redpill-Projekts kann nicht mehr in den Editor geladen werden.
Änderungen in Version 0.7.1:
Änderungen in 0.7.2:
- Export added in main screen to export the project into an encrypted .redpill file. This file can only be opened from the Redpill player.
- Export will create a folder named export, this export folder is the distribution folder of your game.
- Now each map can have its own tileset, the palette will be adapted to the spritesheet palette if there aren't enough colors available.
- This also means each level now has its own palette saved in a separate file
- Help for triggers is available inside the editor, just select a trigger and press the Help key. Sadly it is not finishing and not all triggers are documented, but it will come.
- Condition triggers had a general optimization resulting in faster condition evaluation.
- Level object screen has been changed to allow editing in a simpler way, several issues have been fixed.
- Object triggers can be exported to text for easier and global visualization.
- External text editor can be set in the icon, just like the image editor.
- In the HUD, the icon sprite used can be set with either a number or number variable.
- Added manual sprite cut to manually cut frames from a spritesheet.
- Added action trigger Angle to target that sets the GO angle to point the target, useful for shots and many more.
- Added action trigger Tiled Move to move objects in tiles.
- Added action trigger Tiled Push to push other others away when moving objects with Tiled Move.
- Collision boxes changed to the old (and better) routine.
- Animation frames can now last less than 0.05.
- Tabs added in the level editor screen for faster ediing.
- Minimap tab added to the level editor for quick visualization of tiles and game objects, and map repositioning.
- Sound Generator added to create new sounds inside the editor, the save feature uses DataToIff V1.1 - Sound File Conventer - Written by Janne Saarme 1990-1992.
- Bouncing example added in the examples directory.
- Pillman game example has been added to the projects folder.
- Red color has been added in the editor for some menus and UI elements.
- Dialog engine noe uses AGA colors when the game is AGA.
- Added protection code to the custom load font, if font is not found it should not break.
- If the background sprites cannot be loaded then level sprites are deactivated.
- Frame has been removed from the HUD Bar element
- HUD Bar element now can show timer variables.
- Issue fixed with HUD texts numbers not being erased correctly.
- Fixed issue with triggers Hit->CustomX not working properly.
- Lumberjack platform by Lemming880 has been added to the projects.
- Parts of the HUD were erased under certain circumstances, this has been fixed.
- Camera Follow now doesn't follow the Object when it is not active.
- In Grid Slice, an empty frame was considered, reducing the number of available frames, this has been fixed.
- Set Speed C action triggers now changes the side the Object if facing.
- Set Speed X from var now takes into account the side, if side is left speed X will be negative.
- Some glitches removed when switching between menus.
- Minor fixes in audio.
- Some other minor fixes
