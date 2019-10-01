04.Okt.2019









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.7.2

RedPill ist ein in AmiBlitz2 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll - veröffentlichte Videos zeigen eine Umsetzung von Pacman sowie das Knobelspiel Mirror. RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt 1 MB Chip- sowie etwas Fast-RAM.



Wer von einer älteren (0.6.x) Version auf die aktuelle Veröffentlichung aktualisiert, wird u.U. beim ersten Öffnen eines existierenden Projekts längere Ladezeiten feststellen - das Programm korrigiert hier eine falsche Berechnung der Level-Anzahl der Vorgängerversion. Neu in 0.7.x ist die Möglichkeit ein fertiges, zum Vertrieb geeignetes Verzeichnis des fertigen Spiels zu erstellen. Hierzu dient die "Export"-Funktion, die ein gleichnamiges Verzeichnis im Projektverzeichnis erstellt. Die "exportierte" Variante eines Redpill-Projekts kann nicht mehr in den Editor geladen werden.



Änderungen in Version 0.7.1: Export added in main screen to export the project into an encrypted .redpill file. This file can only be opened from the Redpill player.

Export will create a folder named export, this export folder is the distribution folder of your game.

Now each map can have its own tileset, the palette will be adapted to the spritesheet palette if there aren't enough colors available.

This also means each level now has its own palette saved in a separate file

Help for triggers is available inside the editor, just select a trigger and press the Help key. Sadly it is not finishing and not all triggers are documented, but it will come.

Condition triggers had a general optimization resulting in faster condition evaluation.

Level object screen has been changed to allow editing in a simpler way, several issues have been fixed.

Object triggers can be exported to text for easier and global visualization.

External text editor can be set in the icon, just like the image editor.

In the HUD, the icon sprite used can be set with either a number or number variable.

Added manual sprite cut to manually cut frames from a spritesheet.

Added action trigger Angle to target that sets the GO angle to point the target, useful for shots and many more.

Added action trigger Tiled Move to move objects in tiles.

Added action trigger Tiled Push to push other others away when moving objects with Tiled Move.

Collision boxes changed to the old (and better) routine.

Animation frames can now last less than 0.05.

Tabs added in the level editor screen for faster ediing.

Minimap tab added to the level editor for quick visualization of tiles and game objects, and map repositioning.

Sound Generator added to create new sounds inside the editor, the save feature uses DataToIff V1.1 - Sound File Conventer - Written by Janne Saarme 1990-1992.

Bouncing example added in the examples directory.

Pillman game example has been added to the projects folder.

Red color has been added in the editor for some menus and UI elements.

Dialog engine noe uses AGA colors when the game is AGA.

Added protection code to the custom load font, if font is not found it should not break.

If the background sprites cannot be loaded then level sprites are deactivated.

Frame has been removed from the HUD Bar element

HUD Bar element now can show timer variables.

Issue fixed with HUD texts numbers not being erased correctly.

Fixed issue with triggers Hit->CustomX not working properly.

Lumberjack platform by Lemming880 has been added to the projects. Änderungen in 0.7.2: Parts of the HUD were erased under certain circumstances, this has been fixed.

Camera Follow now doesn't follow the Object when it is not active.

In Grid Slice, an empty frame was considered, reducing the number of available frames, this has been fixed.

Set Speed C action triggers now changes the side the Object if facing.

Set Speed X from var now takes into account the side, if side is left speed X will be negative.

Some glitches removed when switching between menus.

Minor fixes in audio.

Some other minor fixes (cg)



