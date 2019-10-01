Compiler: vbcc 0.9g

vbcc ist ein C-Compiler von Volker Barthelmann (Compiler-Kern) und Frank Wille (amigaspezifische Anpassungen). Der Compiler unterstützt AmigaOS 3.x, AmigaOS 4, MorphOS, PowerUp sowie WarpOS und entspricht ISO-C gemäß ISO/IEC 9899:1989 sowie einer Teilmenge des neueren Standards ISO/IEC 9899:1999 (C99).



Changes: Implemented hash table with a default size of 1000. Can be controlled by -hash-size=

Fixed bug with recursive struct definitions

Fixed bug with C99 designated initializers

Fixed C99 initializations of const objects

Fixed bug with mixed dynamic initializations

Fixed bug with partially initialized structs (C99)

Addded __noinline attribute

m68k: General improvements of code generation

m68k: Use ASR-sequence for signed division with a power of two

m68k: Fixed peephole bug

m68k: New attribute __fp0ret, to force float-return in fp0, disregarding a -no-fp-return option

m68k: Fixed bug with unsigned short array indexes > 32767

m68k: Allow 16-bit multiplication

m68k: Fix for possible register clobbering in PUSH loops going up

m68k: Avoid using the same reqister for Dr:Dq in DIV?L.L instructions

m68k: Fixed pointer differences in 16-bit int backend (vbccm68ks)

m68k: Fixed bug with shiftisdiv on big-endian hosts

PPC: Optimized memcmp() in vclib and as assembler-inline

vclib: Fixed snprintf() and vsnprintf() for sizes exactly matching the source

vclib atari: Made gem.h compile without warning in ANSI/C89 mode

vclib kick13: Support for 16-bit int. New config files

vclib kick13: Workaround for IEEE single to double precision conversion in mathieeedoubtrans.library

Fixed some kick13 clib headers (snx)



[Meldung: 05. Okt. 2019, 07:23]

