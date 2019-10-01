|05.Okt.2019
Amiga Future (Webseite)
|Compiler: vbcc 0.9g
vbcc ist ein C-Compiler von Volker Barthelmann (Compiler-Kern) und Frank Wille (amigaspezifische Anpassungen). Der Compiler unterstützt AmigaOS 3.x, AmigaOS 4, MorphOS, PowerUp sowie WarpOS und entspricht ISO-C gemäß ISO/IEC 9899:1989 sowie einer Teilmenge des neueren Standards ISO/IEC 9899:1999 (C99).
Changes:
(snx)
- Implemented hash table with a default size of 1000. Can be controlled by -hash-size=
- Fixed bug with recursive struct definitions
- Fixed bug with C99 designated initializers
- Fixed C99 initializations of const objects
- Fixed bug with mixed dynamic initializations
- Fixed bug with partially initialized structs (C99)
- Addded __noinline attribute
- m68k: General improvements of code generation
- m68k: Use ASR-sequence for signed division with a power of two
- m68k: Fixed peephole bug
- m68k: New attribute __fp0ret, to force float-return in fp0, disregarding a -no-fp-return option
- m68k: Fixed bug with unsigned short array indexes > 32767
- m68k: Allow 16-bit multiplication
- m68k: Fix for possible register clobbering in PUSH loops going up
- m68k: Avoid using the same reqister for Dr:Dq in DIV?L.L instructions
- m68k: Fixed pointer differences in 16-bit int backend (vbccm68ks)
- m68k: Fixed bug with shiftisdiv on big-endian hosts
- PPC: Optimized memcmp() in vclib and as assembler-inline
- vclib: Fixed snprintf() and vsnprintf() for sizes exactly matching the source
- vclib atari: Made gem.h compile without warning in ANSI/C89 mode
- vclib kick13: Support for 16-bit int. New config files
- vclib kick13: Workaround for IEEE single to double precision conversion in mathieeedoubtrans.library
- Fixed some kick13 clib headers
