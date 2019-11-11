|17.Nov.2019
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 16.11.2019
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 16.11.2019 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2019-11-13 improved: Wings of Fury (Brøderbund) made chip slave default, icons added (Info)
- 2019-11-13 updated: Off Shore Warrior (Titus) more icons included (Info)
- 2019-11-13 improved: Capital Punishment (ClickBoom) protection screen removed, cache modification removed, access faults fixed, trainer reworked and enhanced (Info)
- 2019-11-13 improved: Bobo (Infogrames) using files instead disk image, timing problems fixed, keyboard handling fixed (Info)
- 2019-11-13 improved: Oscar (Flair Software) underwater level fixed, trainer added (Info)
- 2019-11-13 improved: Liquid Kids (Ocean) added 2nd button and joypad controls (Info)
- 2019-11-11 improved: Operation Wolf (Ocean) access fault fixed, trainer enhanced, uses extra memory for extended game features (Info)
