17.Nov.2019



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 16.11.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.11.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ModExplorer_2.0.lha       Audio/Players             A module player by J?rg.
MorphOS-SDK_3.14-20191... Development/SDK           The MorphOS Development...
iConecta_3.20.lha         Network/Wifi              A little and easy tool ...
Potrace_1.16.lha          Graphics/Convert          Transform bitmaps into ...
LUA_MUI.lha               Development/LUA           LUA_MUI.lha
ComicOn_1.0.lha           Graphics/Show             ComicOn_1.0.lha
AmiBrixx_1.0.lha          Games/Think               AmiBrixx_1.0.lha
AGABlaster_0_9_65.lha     Graphics/Show             AGABlaster_0_9_65.lha
Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.... Documentation/Tutorials   Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.2...
Printing_with_MorphOS_... Documentation/Tutorials   Printing_with_MorphOS_1...
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Nov. 2019, 08:41] [Kommentare: 0]
