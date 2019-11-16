|17.Nov.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 16.11.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.11.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ModExplorer_2.0.lha Audio/Players A module player by J?rg.
MorphOS-SDK_3.14-20191... Development/SDK The MorphOS Development...
iConecta_3.20.lha Network/Wifi A little and easy tool ...
Potrace_1.16.lha Graphics/Convert Transform bitmaps into ...
LUA_MUI.lha Development/LUA LUA_MUI.lha
ComicOn_1.0.lha Graphics/Show ComicOn_1.0.lha
AmiBrixx_1.0.lha Games/Think AmiBrixx_1.0.lha
AGABlaster_0_9_65.lha Graphics/Show AGABlaster_0_9_65.lha
Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.... Documentation/Tutorials Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.2...
Printing_with_MorphOS_... Documentation/Tutorials Printing_with_MorphOS_1...
