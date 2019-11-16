amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
17.Nov.2019



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 16.11.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.11.2019 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
modexplorer.lha              aud/pla 7Mb   Streaming mod file from aminet, ...
script_janus_task_prio.tgz   emu/com 10kb  run janus-uae with alternate task
dp-high-text-3.tgz           gam/fps 191Mb darkplaces quake 900 Mb high tex...
dp-high-text-4.tgz           gam/fps 191Mb darkplaces quake 900 Mb high tex...
amibrixx_aros.lha            gam/puz 1Mb   puzzle-game
artbaseinstall.zip           gra/edi 55Mb  Give your data a new look
janus_drawer.lha             gra/ico 3kb   ken's v4 drawer for janus-uae
crono.lha                    gra/mis 2Mb   Generator of printable annual or...
comicon_aros.lha             gra/vie 1Mb   simply downloads the comic-strip...
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Nov. 2019, 08:41] [Kommentare: 0]
