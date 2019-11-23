amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 23.11.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.11.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.... Documentation/Tutorials   Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.2...
Printing_with_MorphOS_... Documentation/Tutorials   Printing_with_MorphOS_1...
Flacapella_de_1.1.lha     Translations              Unofficial German catal...
Morpheus_1.2.lha          Office/WordProcessor      Word processor
InstallerLG_0.1.0a40.lha  System/Shell              Commodore Installer rep...
RNOComics_1.5.lha         Graphics/Show             Comic book reader.
AskMeUp_XXL_3.5_demo.lha  Games/Think               A video game about gene...
AskMeUp_XXL_MultiTheme... Games/Think               AskMeUp_XXL_MultiTheme1...
Bingo_1.41.lha            Games/Board               Bingo Machine is progra...
WhetDhryStone_1.0.lha     System/Benchmark          AmigaDOS commands for M...
AskMeUp_XXL_GirlsBand_... Games/Think               2 new avatars, Maria Be...
