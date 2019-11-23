|24.Nov.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 23.11.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.11.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.... Documentation/Tutorials Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.2...
Printing_with_MorphOS_... Documentation/Tutorials Printing_with_MorphOS_1...
Flacapella_de_1.1.lha Translations Unofficial German catal...
Morpheus_1.2.lha Office/WordProcessor Word processor
InstallerLG_0.1.0a40.lha System/Shell Commodore Installer rep...
RNOComics_1.5.lha Graphics/Show Comic book reader.
AskMeUp_XXL_3.5_demo.lha Games/Think A video game about gene...
AskMeUp_XXL_MultiTheme... Games/Think AskMeUp_XXL_MultiTheme1...
Bingo_1.41.lha Games/Board Bingo Machine is progra...
WhetDhryStone_1.0.lha System/Benchmark AmigaDOS commands for M...
AskMeUp_XXL_GirlsBand_... Games/Think 2 new avatars, Maria Be...
(snx)
[Meldung: 24. Nov. 2019, 08:47] [Kommentare: 0]
