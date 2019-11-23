|24.Nov.2019
|AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 24.11.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.11.2019 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
dp-high-text-1.tgz gam/fps 191Mb darkplaces quake 900 Mb high tex...
dp-high-text-2.tgz gam/fps 191Mb darkplaces quake 900 Mb high tex...
dp-high-text-5.tgz gam/fps 129Mb darkplaces quake 900 Mb high tex...
potrace.i386-aros.zip gra/con 983kb Transforming bitmaps into vector...
more_program_icons.tgz gra/ico 57kb more program icons
retrofun_more_drawer.tgz gra/ico 33kb more drawer icons retrofunk style
led-20190818.tar.gz uti/tex 12kb A simple line-oriented text editor.
(snx)
[Meldung: 24. Nov. 2019, 08:47] [Kommentare: 0]
