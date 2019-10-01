A-EON Technology: Pressemitteilung zum A1222-Early-Adopter-Programm

Lediglich via Facebook - auf der Firmen-Homepage gibt es auch die älteren Verlautbarungen bis 2017 nicht mehr - hat A-EON Technologies nun sein Early-Adopter-Programm für den auf dem Tabor-Board basierenden A1222 als Pressemitteilung bekanntgegeben.



Wie auf der Amiga34 angekündigt, liegt der Preis bei 400 Euro (zzgl. Porto & Verpackung). Die Vorbestellung kann entweder durch Anzahlung von 80 Euro oder den Erwerb eines Software-Pakets ("AAA-Bundle") für 115 Euro erfolgen. Angaben zu den im Frühjahr noch fehlenden Audio- und SATA-Treibern werden nicht gemacht, die in der Mitteilung angegebene Webseite leitet vorerst bloß zum Webshop des britischen Händlers AmigaKit weiter.



Im Folgenden lesen Sie den englischen Originaltext der Pressemitteilung:



A-EON A1222 Plus Limited Edition: pre-registration and special AAA bundle



A-EON Technology is pleased to announce pre-order registration for the limited edition A1222 Plus Early Adopter motherboard.



The Early Adopter release is based on the original Tabor motherboard which has been under extended beta test for the past four years. Due to obsolescence, several minor onboard components need to be replaced and A-EON, with assistance from its hardware developers, has commissioned the production of 100 motherboards for a limited manufacturing run. Hyperion Entertainment's developer & beta test teams are working on the updated AmigaOS 4.1 distribution, while the ExecSG team is optimising kernel performance for the A1222 Plus.



Each Early Adopter system will include a full AmigaOS 4.1 EA digital licence supplied by Hyperion Entertainment and have access to regular file and driver updates as soon as they become available. The A1222 Plus Early Adopter limited edition is available at a special low price of: GB£ 350, € 400 or US$ 450*.



Triple-A fun for all



Building on Commodore's bundling tradition, A-EON Technology is releasing a special AAA pack to celebrate the A1222 Plus Early Adopter release. The AAA pack will include: The new Enhancer Software V2.0 from A-EON Technology

Amiga.org mouse & mouse mat

Personal Paint for AmigaOS PPC and AmigaOS 68k

ImageFX for AmigaOS 3.x

A specially commissioned AmigaSYS 35th Anniversary Edition

Digital copy of the Viva Amiga Extended Remix movie as soon as it is released

Special AAA display box

An A1222 Early Adopter certificate (see option 1) The AAA bundle is priced at: GB£ 100, € 115 or US$ 128* (* plus postage and packing).



Securing your Limited Edition A1222 Early Adopter motherboard



To pre-register for the special Early Adapter package you have two options:



Option 1: AAA bundle purchase

Purchasing the AAA bundle will automatically reserve your option to purchase one Early Adopter motherboard on a first come first serve basis, subject to the number of AAA orders received.



Option 2: 20% pre-order deposit

A-EON will begin accepting orders for Option 1 from December 24th. Subject to availability, pre-orders for Option 2 will begin on January 7th 2020. The AAA packs will ship in January. The Limited Edition A1222 Plus Early Adopter boards are expected to ship around the end of the first quarter of 2020** (** subject to change).



For more information on A1222 Plus pre-registration options please visit www.a1222plus.com which will be live in the next few days. (snx)



