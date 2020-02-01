|06.Feb.2020
|Disk-Images auf der Workbench einbinden: GoADF! 2.2
Das Shareware-Programm (7 Euro) "GoADF!" bindet Disk-Images u.a. als virtuelle Diskettenlaufwerke ein. Neuerungen in Version 2.2:
(cg)
- a new Antivirus module - now GoADF! will detect any virus hidden in the image bootblock that is in the XVS library database.
- added full support for HFE files, now you can create images for your HxC Floppy Emulator.
- A lot of patches, improvements and optimizations, like when you create a new image from diskette, GoADF! now can use the name of the source volume as default filename and checks if the file extension '.adf' is present, if not it automatically append.
