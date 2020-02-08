amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
09.Feb.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 08.02.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.02.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AtomicBomberMan_1.2.lha   Games/Action              A fan rewrite of the Wi...
MorphOS_1.4.5_PowerUp.lha ISO                       Old version of MorphOS.
LosChinos_3.41.lha        Games/Think               This is the classic Spa...
VidentiumPicta_2.20.lha   Graphics/Tools            An image viewer  progra...
AmiArcadia_26.2.lha       Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
bchunk_1.2.2.lha          Files/Convert             CD image conv. from bin...
eDuke32_20190829-8064.lha Games/Shoot 3D            EDuke32 is an awesome, ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 09. Feb. 2020, 08:49] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.