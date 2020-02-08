|09.Feb.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 08.02.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.02.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AtomicBomberMan_1.2.lha Games/Action A fan rewrite of the Wi...
MorphOS_1.4.5_PowerUp.lha ISO Old version of MorphOS.
LosChinos_3.41.lha Games/Think This is the classic Spa...
VidentiumPicta_2.20.lha Graphics/Tools An image viewer progra...
AmiArcadia_26.2.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
bchunk_1.2.2.lha Files/Convert CD image conv. from bin...
eDuke32_20190829-8064.lha Games/Shoot 3D EDuke32 is an awesome, ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 09. Feb. 2020, 08:49] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]