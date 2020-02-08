|09.Feb.2020
|AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 08.02.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.02.2020 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
atomicbomberman.i386-aros... gam/act 1Mb Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
chromium.i386-aros.rar gam/act 3Mb Chromium port
criticalmass.i386-aros.rar gam/act 4Mb Critical Mass port
frogatto.i386-aros.zip gam/adv 189Mb Platform Gl
pentagram.i386-aros.tgz gam/adv 3Mb Ultima VIII engine
beleagueredcastle.i386-ar... gam/boa 3Mb solitaire card game
bingo.i386-aros.lha gam/boa 6Mb Bingo Machine
speeddreams2.i386-aros.tgz gam/dri 178Mb racing game gl
supermodel3.i386-aros.tgz gam/dri 1Mb engine for sega car games
d1x-rebirth.i386-aros.lha gam/fps 2Mb Descent Engine
d2x-rebirth.i386-aros.lha gam/fps 2Mb Descent II engine
odamex.i386-aros.lha gam/fps 6Mb open source engine for doom, doo...
openjk-ja.i386-aros.lha gam/fps 5Mb Jedy Accademy Port Open Source E...
openjk-jo.i386-aros.lha gam/fps 2Mb Jedy Outcast Port Open Source En...
stvoyhm.i386-aros.lha gam/fps 1Mb Elite Force Holomatch "Mult...
jumpman.i386-aros.zip gam/pla 886kb OpenGL platform game with rotation.
soulride.i386-aros.lha gam/spo 15Mb soulraide opensource snowboard s...
ufoai-2.3.1-data.tar gam/str 508Mb ufoai data files
amicloud_drawer.tgz gra/ico 3kb drawer icon style ken's
harmonyplayer_drawer.tgz gra/ico 3kb drawer icon style ken's
lilcalendar_drawer.tgz gra/ico 3kb drawer icon style ken's
openbor_drawer.tgz gra/ico 3kb drawer icon style ken's
fonttester.i386-aros.lha gra/mis 2Mb test the fonts installed in your...
vp.i386-aros.lha gra/vie 2Mb Picture Viewer
pgp5.i386-aros.tgz uti/arc 222kb PGP With Gui
unrar.i386-aros.lha uti/arc 2Mb Unpack RAR files
led-20200202.tar.gz uti/tex 14kb A simple line-oriented text editor.
figlet.i386-aros.zip uti/tex 210kb Creates large text from ordinary...
[Meldung: 09. Feb. 2020, 08:49] [Kommentare: 0]
