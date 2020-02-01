amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

15.Feb.2020



 Web-Browser: IBrowse 2.5.2
Für den Web-Browser IBrowse 2.5 wurde ein Update veröffentlicht, das hauptsächlich die Unterstützung für das frisch veröffentlichte AmiSSL 4.4 beinhaltet und einige Enforcer-Hits beseitigt:
  • AmiSSL 4.4 now required for HTTPS connections, which brings the latest OpenSSL 1.1.1d with improved TLSv1.3 support, improved performance on 68k (particularly 68060) and no longer crashes on 68020/030 without FPU (see full list of AmiSSL 4.4 changes)
  • OS4: AmiUpdate will update installed catalog files
  • Attempts to clean the disk cache now correctly ignored when the disk cache is completely off, fixing possible enforcer hits
  • Fixed disk cache from only ever caching small files
  • 68k: Fixed enforcer hits in PNG decoder when CyberGraphX is not in use
(cg)

[Meldung: 15. Feb. 2020, 23:44] [Kommentare: 4 - 16. Feb. 2020, 20:48]
.
.